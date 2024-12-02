How to Watch Nebraska Women’s Basketball vs. Lindenwood: Preview, Breakdown, TV Channel
The Nebraska women’s basketball team took care of business on the Tuesday before Thanksgiving with an 84-38 win over Kansas City to go into the holiday break in happy spirits.
Five Huskers reached double figures, including a game-high 16 points from guard Callin Hake. She was aided by Florida transfer Alberte Rimdal with 15 points while five-star freshman Britt Prince added 13 points. With the injury to Natalie Potts, true freshman Amiah Hargrove was thrust into action and she scored 10 points with seven rebounds while Alexis Markowski dropped in 10 points and 10 rebounds for a double-double.
Aside from its lone blemish in a loss to Creighton, Nebraska looks to put the finishing touches on the non-conference schedule before Big Ten play begins with Minnesota next Sunday.
Here’s all you need to know for Tuesday night as NU takes on Lindenwood.
How to Follow Along
- Matchup: Nebraska (6-1, 0-0 B1G) vs. Lindenwood (4-2, 0-0 Ohio Valley)
- When: Tuesday, December 3
- Where: Pinnacle Bank Arena, Lincoln, NE
- Time: 7 p.m. CST
- Listen: Huskers Radio Network and Affiliates
Lindenwood Scout
Head Coach: Amy Eagan | 2nd Season | 11-23 (.324) School Record; 278-153 (.645) Career HC Record | Previous head coaching stops at Drury, Truman State, Ashford and St. Ambrose.
2023-24 Record: 7-21 (5-13 Ohio Valley, 10th) | 1 All-OVC Second Team, 1x OVC All-Newcomer Team | Did not qualify for the postseason.
All-Time Series: First meeting.
Fun Fact: The 2023-24 academic school year was the first season that Lindenwood were active members of Division I. They were provisional members of the FCS for the 2022-2023 academic season.
Key Returners: Ellie Bruuggemann, G, Soph. | Justis Odom, C, Sr. | Alyssa Nielsen, F, Soph. | Mykayla Cunningham, G, Soph. | Mya Skoff, G, Soph.
Key Additions: Brooke Coffey, G, Soph. (Illinois State) | Kiara Smith, G, Fr. (Recruit) | Mariah Stewart, C, Gr. (Louisiana Lafayette) | Gracy Wernli, G, Soph. (Abeline Christian) | Tiana Winn, G, Jr. (Butler CC).
Key Departures: Makayla Wallace, G (Eligibility).
Outlook: It’s year two of the Amy Eagan era for the Lindenwood Lions, who enter this new season in their second year of being in Division I. Eagan aims to lead the Lions through a tough transition as they get used to life in the Ohio Valley Conference. Eagan has a robust history as a head coach in Division II, leading Truman State and Drury to a combined four conference championships and five NCAA Division II Tournament Appearances, including a national runner-up finish during the 2020-2021 season.
Lindenwood limped to a 7-21 overall record in Eagan’s first season, finishing 10th in the conference. With five key returners, the outlook looks a little brighter with a seventh-place finish in the OVC preseason poll.
Leading the way is sophomore guard Ellie Brueggemann who is the only Lion to be averaging double-figures both last season and so far in 2024. She’s averaging 13.6 PPG, but no one else on the team is averaging more than 7.7. That mark belongs to returning forward and fellow sophomore Alysaa Nielson. Lindenwood also welcomes back senior center Justis Odom (5.8 PPG), Mykayla Cunningham (7.4 PPG) and Bellevue East graduate Mya Skoff (6.5 PPG).
Despite only one major loss in guard Makayla Wallace, Eagan was active in the transfer portal, bringing in four active contributors including Illinois State transfer Brooke Coffey who’s played in every game this season, averaging 4.3 PPG. Former Abeline Christian guard Gracy Wernli has averaged 5.7 PPG through six games as a Lion with Mariah Stewart – a transfer from Louisiana Lafayette – providing help in the post as another center on the roster.
Lindenwood opened the season with a 56-43 loss to Kansas, but responded with four-straight wins against Bradley, Harris-Stowe State, Evansville and Kansas City. The latest game being a 99-78 defeat to Oral Roberts heading into Tuesday, so it points to the Lions being better than the Roos that NU beat 84-38. However, it would be disappointing for Nebraska if this isn’t a blowout.
