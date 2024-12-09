Nebraska Football Favored in Pinstripe Bowl by Early Betting Lines
Nebraska football's bowless streak was snapped this season, and now the Cornhuskers have broken another drought for the program dating back to 2010.
For the first time since the 2010 Holiday Bowl, Nebraska is listed as an early betting favorite for their bowl game. The Cornhuskers are set as 3 1/2 point favorites over the Atlantic Coastal Conference's Boston College Eagles for the 2024 Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl. The contest will be played in New York City on Dec. 28 with an 11 a.m. CST kickoff.
Nebraska (6-6, 3-6 B1G) opened as favorites for the first time since 2010 when the Big Red was listed as 11 1/2 point favorites over Washington in the Holiday Bowl back on Dec. 30, 2010. The Huskers lost their second appearance in the San Diego in back-to-back years, dropping the postseasn game 19-7 to Washington.
Nebraska failed to open as favorites in their next six bowl appearances between coaches Bo Pelini and Mike Riley. This included Capital One Bowl berths against South Carolina and Georgia with Pelini, a loss to USC in the Holiday Bowl under interim coach Barney Cotton, followed by spots in the Foster Farms Bowl and Music City Bowl under Riley. The Huskers went 2-4 in those appearances, with wins over Georgia in the 2013 Gator Bowl (24-19) and UCLA in the 2015 Foster Farms Bowl (37-29).
The point total is set at 45 1/2 points. Boston College (7-5, 4-4 ACC) finished 57th in the NCAA in points scored per game averaging 29 points per game while Nebraska was tied for 97th at just under 24. Both offenses rank in the bottom tier of major college football in total offense, as the Eagles finished 88th with 366.8 yards per contest with Nebraska at 94th and just behind at 358.7 yards per game.
Nebraska's defense, however, has been a strong suit this year allowing under 20 points per contest leading to an 18th best finish in college football. Boston College's defense allows 24 points per game, as the Eagles ended the regular season 61st.
The Huskers are coming off of their regular-season finale loss at Iowa, as the Hawkeyes outlasted Nebraska in a 13-10 win at Kinnick Stadium. Nebraska out-gained Iowa in every offensive category, only allowing five first downs. Ultimately a late turnover strip-sack of quarterback Dylan Raiola led to a walk-off field goal to drop the Big Red to 6-6 on the season.
Since the loss, the Huskers have had numerous players enter into the transfer portal. Likewise, the Cornhuskers have had defensive coordinator Tony White announce his departure to take over the same title at Florida State along with defensive line coach Terrence Knighton. Receivers coach Garret McGuire was also announced as not returning to the coaching staff for the bowl contest.
Boston College ended their year trading wins and losses in their final four games, falling 31-27 to Louisville on Oct. 25, downing now-No. 21 Syracuse 37-31 on Nov. 9, dropping 38-28 to No. 10 SMU on Nov. 16, dominating North Carolina 41-21 on Nov. 23, and ending their season with a 34-23 win over Pittsburgh on Nov. 30.
On the season, Nebraska is 6-4-2 against the spread. The Huskers covered the spread in their wins over UTEP, Colorado, Northern Iowa, Purdue, and Wisconsin while also covering in their road loss at Ohio State. The Big Red failed to cover in losses against Illinois, Indiana, UCLA, USC, and Iowa while failing to cover in their home win over Rutgers.
Nebraska has only hit the over in four of their contests this season, as the Big Red are 1-3 in games which the over hits. The lone win was the Cornhuskers' 44-25 victory against Wisconsin to clinch bowl eligibility. The losses included a 31-24 overtime loss at home to Illinois, the 56-7 thrashing against Indiana, and a 27-20 home defeat to UCLA. The Huskers are 5-3 in games that finished under the projected point total.
The Huskers have been a favorite eight times this season, going 6-2 in 2024. Boston College has went 5-0 on the year as a favorite, while posting a 2-5 record when listed as an underdog. The Eagles have been one of bettors favorites this season, owning a 8-3-1 record against the spread this year.
The Pinstripe Bowl game matchup is the first-ever meeting between the two programs, marking the first meeting for the Cornhuskers against a member of the currect ACC since 2015.
