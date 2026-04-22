Nebraska Football Post-Spring Stock Report: Offensive Line

Nebraska didn’t hold back when investing in its offensive line, and now, in year four under Matt Rhule, the Huskers are looking for that commitment to translate to the turf.

That process started with the addition of three projected starters and a reshaped coaching staff, as Geep Wade and Lonnie Teasley will come together to take over the role. Together, they’ll aim to establish a more physical identity up front, one that aligns with the program's roots.

Here’s where the Big Red's offensive line stands coming out of spring, from gauging the unit's stock to the biggest questions heading into the fall.

Previously Covered: Quarterbacks, Running Backs, Defensive Tackle, EDGE

Elijah Pritchett started eight games for NU in 2025. He's currently the favorite to start at left tackle for the Huskers in 2026. | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

Updated Depth Chart

An official depth chart was never released, but coming out of spring, Nebraska appears to have a clear picture of its top group heading into fall camp. That starts with returning veterans like Justin Evans at center and Elijah Pritchett at left tackle. The rising seniors have combined for 52 starts and 80 career appearances, bringing valuable experience back to a position very much in need.

They’re expected to be joined by three battle-tested transfers who directly address key departures from a season ago. Brendan Black, Tree Babalade, and Paul Mubenga bring size and starting experience, stepping in to replace Rocco Spindler, Turner Corcoran, and Henry Lutovsky.

For the most part, the Huskers retained the pieces it needed despite changing out its assistant coach. Now, after several years of inconsistent protection, the Big Red have an opportunity to reset and take a meaningful step forward in 2026.

Projected Starters:

LT- Sr: Elijah Pritchett LG- Jr: Paul Mubenga C- Sr: Justin Evans RG- Sr: Brendan Black RT- Jr: Tree Babalade

Expected Contributors:

Jr: Gunnar Gottula Sr: Tyler Knaak Jr: Sam Sledge So: Grant Brix

Trending Up or Down?

By all accounts, the group appears to have taken a step forward this spring. That said, it is difficult to fully evaluate when the competition is coming against their own team. NU's defense struggled against the run in 2025 and generated just 22 sacks in 13 games, so a clearer picture will come once the Huskers face conference opponents in the fall. For now, the early returns under Wade and Teasley are encouraging, but not definitive.

What stands out immediately is the size of the projected starting unit. Nebraska is expected to field an offensive line where every starter checks in at well over 300 pounds. From left to right, the group projects at 6-6, 325; 6-5, 315; 6-2, 315; 6-4, 320; and 6-5, 330, giving the Huskers one of the more physically imposing fronts in the Big Ten.

That kind of mass has the potential to reshape the offense. It could ease the transition for a less experienced running back room and provide quarterback Anthony Colandrea with more consistent protection. Size alone will not determine success, but if it were the only metric, this group would grade out seemingly at an A+.

Transfer Portal Impact

The offensive line was arguably the position group Nebraska prioritized most this offseason. To their credit, there are signs of improvement, though the baseline from last year left little room to go anywhere but up.

Regardless, the transfer portal played a major role in reshaping Wade and Teasley’s room. Heading into 2026, four of the five projected starters began their careers elsewhere, leaving Justin Evans as the lone homegrown player in the top group.

That approach can work in 2026, if the results follow. Still, the Huskers will want to develop more of their own depth up front. Doing so would allow the program to allocate resources more efficiently across the roster, which is an important step for a team looking to build sustained success.

What Changed Since 2025?

Sometimes improvement has to come from within, but after NU's offensive line surrendered 120 sacks over the past four years, a change in leadership became necessary. With Wade and Teasley now in place, the Big Red appear to be moving toward a quicker turnaround up front.

Wade’s track record offers reason for optimism. In 2025 at Georgia Tech, he helped guide one of the nation’s more productive offenses, ranking 12th in total yardage gained. The Yellow Jackets averaged 5.6 yards per carry and allowed just nine sacks in 13 games. By comparison, Nebraska averaged 4.2 yards per carry and matched that sack total allowed against Minnesota alone.

There are, of course, differences between the two programs, and translating that success will not be guaranteed. Still, Wade’s impact at Georgia Tech highlights what is possible with the right development. Paired with Teasley, the Huskers' revamped coaching staff should provide a more stable foundation, giving a fan base with valid concerns a reason for optimism heading into the fall.

Biggest Question Mark Heading in 2026

There’s reason to feel confident about Nebraska’s projected starting group, but the bigger question lies in the depth behind it. In recent years, injuries have forced midseason shuffling along the offensive line. If the Huskers want to avoid another late-season slide, improving depth up front is essential to doing just that.

The development of players like Gunnar Gottula, Tyler Knaak, Sam Sledge, and Grant Brix could ultimately define the season. The difference between a 6-6 year and an 8-4 one may not seem drastic on paper, but it carries very different momentum heading into 2027. And if you haven't noticed, momentum hasn't been something previous coaching staffs have ever obtained during their time in Lincoln.

To their credit, none of the Huskers' projected starters have a notable injury history, which should help maintain continuity throughout the year. Still, durability across an entire season is never guaranteed. If the group can stay healthy, NU has a chance to build real consistency up front. If not, the depth will be tested once again, and the outcome could look all too familiar.