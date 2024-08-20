All Huskers

No Changes Necessary: Nebraska Volleyball Names 2024 Season Captains

The Huskers will have two familiar faces leading the Big Red as Nebraska volleyball aims to return to the national championship match. Coach John Cook said there was no need for a team vote on captains.

Austin Jacobsen

Aug 30, 2023; Lincoln, NE, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers outside hitter Merritt Beason (13) and libero Lexi Rodriguez (8) run out of the tunnel before the match against the Omaha Mavericks at Memorial Stadium. / Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports
At least two of the 2023 Nebraska volleyball team's roles will remain the same for this year's squad, as the Huskers named their captains for the upcoming season on Monday.

Coach John Cook announced during his press conference that Merritt Beason and Lexi Rodriguez would return as captains for the Big Red in 2024. The national championship winning coach added that the team did not need to hold a vote to determine this season's leaders.

"It is an honor to be a captain. We make a big deal about it, and those two are leading our team," Cook said.

Beason showcased her leadership during the first press conference of the season, when sophomore outside hitter Harper Murray declined to comment on a question regarding her teammates' support during the offseason. The former Florida Gator instead fielded the response, mentioning the importance of the needs of her teammates.

Beason and Rodriguez aim to be a key part of this year's success, as Nebraska enters the season No. 2 in the AVCA Preseason poll. The Huskers are loaded as well, listing five All-Big Ten players.

Beason and Rodriguez were named AVCA All-American First Team players in 2023, and were All-Big Ten First Team members as well. Rodriguez, the four-year starter, also earned her second Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year honor last year.

The Huskers continue their preparation this week for their Saturday Red-White scrimmage prior to battling Kentucky at the KFC Yum! Center on Aug. 27.

