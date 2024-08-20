Alex Bullock: Nebraska Football 'Unlimited on Offense' with New Weapons
Nebraska football's offense appears to be ready to turn the corner in 2024 - at least that's how receiver Alex Bullock feels.
The junior receiver from Omaha shared his thoughts on the upcoming season during Monday's "Sports Nightly" radio program, and spoke on several topics including his growth as a receiver, the turnover issues from last year, and his excitement to watch his brother, John, continue to lead the defense.
Bullock was asked by co-host Jessica Coody what he is most excited about for the season as the Creighton Prep alum spoke about the potential for a fresh-faced offense.
"Just what I've seen in general from spring ball to summer to fall camp, I think we have a lot of weapons. We can run by you, we can run the ball, we can do just about anything we want," Bullock said. "The receiving corp wise, I've never been a part of a room that's this deep."
Coody continued in asking if offensive coordinator and tight ends coach Marcus Satterfield has enjoyed working with the new pieces to the Big Red.
"It makes the coach's job so easy when you have so many guys who can do certain things. You want this play, you want this guy because he does that well. Then the next play, you have a certain set of people who do it so well," Bullock said.
"With so many weapons, you're unlimited in what you can do on offense."- Alex Bullock on Sports Nightly
Bullock added how the Big Red has attacked in limiting turnovers in fall camp.
"I think we've done well, we've always put an emphasis on not turning the ball over especially this camp. We've gone through certain situations, like last year, when we turn the ball over how that changes the game. Even if you do other stuff well, if you lose the turnover battle it's not great," Bullock said.
Nebraska's new receivers aim to make a big splash as Jahmal Banks and Isaiah Neyor transferred in from Wake Forest and Texas, respectively. The returning players also look to take a step up, including Omaha's Jaylen Lloyd, who recently was listed as one of about three college football players who could break out in 2024.
The Huskers open their season in less than two weeks on Aug. 31, welcoming UTEP to Memorial Stadium.
Watch the "Sports Nightly" interview with Bullock below.
