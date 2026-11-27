

Don't beat yourself. Wait for Nebraska to give it away. Just be patient.

That's the Kirk Ferentz playbook, but it has gone from a simple blueprint to law written in stone over the past decade-plus against the Big Red. On Black Friday, the 16th annual meeting between Nebraska and Iowa, the Hawkeyes did what they've done in every Heroes Game except one over the last 12 seasons.

No. 13 Iowa didn't beat itself. It waited for No. 25 Nebraska to give it away. Patience was key for the Hawkeyes, grabbing a 31-7 win and keeping their hopes alive for a Big Ten Conference Championship berth, as well as a spot in the College Football Playoff.

The line of scrimmage between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers during the first quarter at Kinnick Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Iowa has now beaten Nebraska in four straight years, and in 11 of the last 12. The last full-time head coach to lead the Huskers to a win over the Hawkeyes was Bo Pelini. Under Matt Rhule, the average margin of defeat is 13.5 points, including back-to-back 24-point drubbings.

Both teams punted on their opening possessions before making way for the scoring.

Iowa went 63 yards in seven plays to go up 7-0. Nebraska answered with a 12-play, 75-yard touchdown drive, which included three third-down conversions and one on fourth down.

Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Anthony Colandrea throws a pass against the Iowa Hawkeyes during the second quarter at Kinnick Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Hawkeyes added a field goal on their next drive, going ahead for what would ultimately be for good.

But it appeared Nebraska would have a shot to make things interesting late in the second quarter. After an exchange of punts, the Huskers had the ball at their own 26-yard line with two timeouts and 2:09 to go before halftime. Less than 90 seconds later, Anthony Colandrea threw an interception.

Out of the half, Nebraska was again marching. The Huskers were in the red zone, but a bad mesh had the ball loose in Colandrea's hands. The quarterback put it on the turf a second later, which was scooped up by Iowa.

ANTHONY COLANDREA LOSES THE BALL IOWA GETS IT BACK pic.twitter.com/nnJMIeUYuH — wok (@wokdior) November 27, 2026

But even with Iowa going up 17-7 by the end of the third quarter, Nebraska wasn't out of the game. The Blackshirts forced a three-and-out, bringing up a Hawkeye punt early in the fourth quarter.

Jacory Barney Jr.'s habit of putting up a late fair catch signal finally came back to bite him, as the ball bounced right off of him and into the hands of the Hawkeye punt coverage.

It's @HawkeyeFootball's turn to recover the muffed punt 👀



Watch on CBS pic.twitter.com/VztVnRm3fr — Big Ten Football (@B1Gfootball) November 27, 2026

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Iowa turned that turnover into another touchdown, going up 24-7. The Hawkeyes added another touchdown to put the game into blowout territory with 4:02 left in the contest.

For the game, every Iowa possession ended with either points or a punt. The Hawkeyes did muff a punt themselves, but the Huskes managed just two yards on four plays after that.

Nebraska found the end zone once, but also had offensive drives finish with five punts, two turnovers on downs, one interception, and one fumble.

The Hawkeyes outgained the Huskers 329-260. A balanced Iowa attack saw them post 173 passing yards along with 156 rushing yards.

Nebraska Cornhuskers head coach Matt Rhule reacts with an official during the second quarter against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Kinnick Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Colandrea completed 19 of 29 passes for 153 yards, no touchdowns, and one interception. His legs weren't utilized in this one, as he officially finished with six attempts for -12 yards.

The Husker tight ends were featured heavily in the pass game. Luke Lindenmeyer had six receptions for 63 yards. Carter Nelson reeled in two catches for 27 yards.

Jamal Rule led the Husker backfield, carrying the ball 18 times for 106 yards and a touchdown.

Nebraska Cornhuskers defensive lineman Williams Nwaneri reacts with defensive lineman Kade Pietrzak against the Iowa Hawkeyes during the second quarter at Kinnick Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Rule had an average rush of 5.9 yards per carry. The rest of the team had 14 carries for one yard. Removing Colandrea and an end-of-half kneel-down, Isaiah Mozee, Barney Jr., and Mekhi Nelson posted seven carries for 14 yards.

While Iowa awaits the other Big Ten results this weekend to see how the chase for a spot in the Big Ten Championship plays out, Nebraska is on to bowl season. The transfer portal runs Jan. 4-13.

Nebraska Athletics Postgame Notes

With the loss, Nebraska’s lead in the all-time series dropped to 30-24-3, as NU fell to 11-11 all-time at Iowa.

Nebraska running back Jamal Rule had a 21-yard TD run in the second quarter, marking his sixth rushing touchdown of the season and his seventh overall score. It was his first touchdown in Big Ten play.

had a 21-yard TD run in the second quarter, marking his sixth rushing touchdown of the season and his seventh overall score. It was his first touchdown in Big Ten play. Rule rushed 18 times for 106 yards, the first opposing player to have a 100-yard rushing game against Iowa this season. His 106 yards increased his season rushing total to 811. Rule is just the fourth Nebraska freshman and third freshman running back to rush for at least 800 yards in a season.

Tight end Luke Lindenmeyer had six receptions for a career-high 63 yards in the game, increasing his Nebraska season tight end record reception total to 46. Lindenmeyer leads all Big Ten tight ends in receptions.

had six receptions for a career-high 63 yards in the game, increasing his Nebraska season tight end record reception total to 46. Lindenmeyer leads all Big Ten tight ends in receptions. Lindenmeyer increased his career receptions total to 80. He is two receptions from Mike McNeill’s NU career tight end receptions record of 82.

Today’s game marked the sixth time in nine Big Ten games that Lindenmeyer has had at least four receptions, including four of the past five games.

Quarterback Anthony Colandrea accounted for 141 yards of total offense, increasing his season total to 3,148, good for eighth on the NU season list.

accounted for 141 yards of total offense, increasing his season total to 3,148, good for eighth on the NU season list. Receiver Jacory Barney Jr. had two receptions, marking his 38th straight game with a reception. That ties Barney with Stanley Morgan Jr. for the longest streak of consecutive games with a catch in school history.

had two receptions, marking his 38th straight game with a reception. That ties Barney with Stanley Morgan Jr. for the longest streak of consecutive games with a catch in school history. With his 17 receiving yards, Barney increased his career total to 1,528 yards, moving him into the top 10 on the NU career chart.

Safety Dwayne McDougle had a first-quarter sack, marking his first career sack.

had a first-quarter sack, marking his first career sack. Senior center Justin Evans made his 25th consecutive start at center and his 43rd overall career start.

made his 25th consecutive start at center and his 43rd overall career start. Nickel back Donovan Jones had a tackle for loss for his 10th TFL of the season. He entered the game ranked third nationally among defensive backs in tackles for loss.

had a tackle for loss for his 10th TFL of the season. He entered the game ranked third nationally among defensive backs in tackles for loss. Nebraska recorded three sacks, its most in a game since having four against Washington on Oct. 31.

Nebraska had two second-half fumbles, marking its first lost fumbles of the season.

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