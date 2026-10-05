How Every Nebraska Defender vs. Maryland Graded Out on PFF



In the end, Rob Aurich's defense bowed up.



Though Nebraska allowed 300 yards and 23 points to the Terrapins through the first 30 minutes, the Huskers limited Maryland to just 95 yards and zero points after halftime. By the game's conclusion, they had also forced three turnovers, something Aurich has identified as a goal for his unit in every game.

It was far from pretty and left plenty to be desired for fans, yet NU is 5-0 for the first time since 2016. In total, 27 Husker defenders saw action in NU's 25-point win. Here are their final snap counts and grades, courtesy of Pro Football Focus. (Go here for the offensive grades.)

Player Class Snaps Run Grade Tackling Pass Rush Coverage Overall Whittington 3rd 54 73.2 71.9 59.3 58.8 65.8 A. Jones 5th 49 54.3 29.5 59.9 63.5 50.0 Nwaneri 3rd 44 67.1 44.1 55.5 44.9 54.1 Van Poppel 4th 44 65.9 70.2 57.9 - 63.1 Stoudmire 6th 22 61.8 - 55.4 - 58.1 Pietrzak 2nd 17 60.9 - 54.9 69.8 70.1 Goldman 4th 16 51.1 - 63.0 - 53.4 Lenhardt 4th 13 65.3 72.7 63.0 68.8 76.6 Simpson 2nd 9 60.5 - 64.9 60.0 66.1 J. Jones 2nd 9 61.9 78.4 56.1 61.0 61.2 Ochoa 3rd 6 - 73.0 54.3 60.0 56.5 Hoffken 3rd 5 59.4 - 58.4 - 48.4 Lefotu 4th 4 - - 65.0 - 65.6

Defensive Line

Despite sacking Maryland quarterback Malik Washington just once, NU's defensive line accounted for nine of the 14 pressures the Huskers generated Saturday. While Washington finished with just 16 rushing yards, he proved to be the elusive signal-caller Aurich described him as before the game.

Even so, Nebraska was able to give him fits. Outside of the 207 yards the Huskers allowed in the first quarter, Maryland totaled just 188 yards for the remainder of the game. A large part of that had to do with the defensive front.

After flashing at times in 2025, Kade Pietrzak dropped into coverage and secured the first interception of his career, while Williams Nwaneri recorded three quarterback hurries on his own. Riley Van Poppel added two more, while Mason Goldman's 16 snaps were his most since September 2024.

Player Class Snaps Run Grade Tackling Pass Rush Coverage Overall Chambliss 4th 57 85.2 81.2 62.1 78.0 84.2 Foster 3rd 34 42.4 40.5 66.8 81.6 75.2 Shavers 3rd 33 62.4 55.0 65.6 70.2 71.5 Merritt 2nd 16 61.0 73.2 57.2 55.7 55.4 Wacker 3rd 6 60.0 - 57.8 61.4 61.1

Linebacker

The Huskers' linebacker rotation was only five-deep for the second straight week, with Owen Chambliss, Dexter Foster, and Vincent Shavers accounting for the vast majority of snaps, while Dawson Merritt and Derek Wacker provided spelling roles.

Chambliss again graded out as the team's top tackler. He has totaled 16.0 tackles over the past two weeks while playing a combined 112 defensive snaps. He's by far Aurich's most trusted linebacker, based on his workload, and he's been a welcome addition to the Blackshirts' defense.

Shavers accounted for the Big Red's only sack while also being credited with four additional tackles and a forced fumble. From a production standpoint, it was the best game of his junior season to date.

Player Class Snaps Run Grade Tackling Pass Rush Coverage Overall Jones 3rd 67 65.3 55.9 53.6 62.3 62.4 Marshall 4th 66 62.6 72.6 - 68.4 68.7 Conn 4th 64 50.0 55.9 60.0 65.1 61.4 McDougle 5th 64 40.9 27.1 60.0 84.8 75.5 Odem 1st 41 61.0 47.3 - 63.1 63.4 Evans 4th 39 55.9 78.5 65.7 68.4 69.1 Benning 3rd 12 60.9 78.9 59.7 42.2 47.7 Shiggs 3rd 6 60.0 - 57.8 61.4 61.1 Rhett 4th 6 60.0 - - 62.6 63.5

Defensive Backs

Dwayne McDougle was undoubtedly the star of the show, as the San Diego State transfer recorded the first pick-six of his collegiate career. It came at a pivotal time, too. Malik Washington and Maryland led the Huskers 23-14, with the ball at NU's 25-yard line, when the fifth-year senior defensive back jumped in front of a pass attempt on a slant pattern and returned it 81 yards for a score.

He turned a potential drive that could've given the Terrapins a 16-point lead into one that provided NU the exact kind of spark it needed to ultimately win the game. As a result of McDougle's play, Nebraska found the momentum it needed to enter halftime with a five-point lead, one it took and never gave back.

Missed tackles, however, were a concern. Six of the Huskers' nine missed tackles were charged to defensive backs. Against the better teams on Nebraska's schedule, namely Indiana this week, that could lose them the game. McDougle and Donovan Jones accounted for two each, while Jones also allowed receptions on each of his nine targets for a total of 75 yards.

There's room to improve within the group, but at the very least, the Huskers have now faced a potential All-Big Ten-caliber wide receiver in Chris Durr Jr. Hopefully, that experience will better prepare them to step up against Indiana's wideouts on Saturday afternoon.

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