Skip to main content
All Huskers

How Every Nebraska Defender vs. Maryland Graded Out on PFF

The Huskers pitched a second-half shutout to improve to 5-0 in 2026.
Trevor Tarr|
Maryland's Malik Washington is sacked by Nebraska linebacker Vincent Shavers Jr. during the fourth quarter.
Maryland's Malik Washington is sacked by Nebraska linebacker Vincent Shavers Jr. during the fourth quarter. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In this story:

Nebraska CornhuskersMaryland TerrapinsIndiana Hoosiers


In the end, Rob Aurich's defense bowed up.

Though Nebraska allowed 300 yards and 23 points to the Terrapins through the first 30 minutes, the Huskers limited Maryland to just 95 yards and zero points after halftime. By the game's conclusion, they had also forced three turnovers, something Aurich has identified as a goal for his unit in every game.

It was far from pretty and left plenty to be desired for fans, yet NU is 5-0 for the first time since 2016. In total, 27 Husker defenders saw action in NU's 25-point win. Here are their final snap counts and grades, courtesy of Pro Football Focus. (Go here for the offensive grades.)

Player

Class

Snaps

Run Grade

Tackling

Pass Rush

Coverage

Overall

Whittington

3rd

54

73.2

71.9

59.3

58.8

65.8

A. Jones

5th

49

54.3

29.5

59.9

63.5

50.0

Nwaneri

3rd

44

67.1

44.1

55.5

44.9

54.1

Van Poppel

4th

44

65.9

70.2

57.9

-

63.1

Stoudmire

6th

22

61.8

-

55.4

-

58.1

Pietrzak

2nd

17

60.9

-

54.9

69.8

70.1

Goldman

4th

16

51.1

-

63.0

-

53.4

Lenhardt

4th

13

65.3

72.7

63.0

68.8

76.6

Simpson

2nd

9

60.5

-

64.9

60.0

66.1

J. Jones

2nd

9

61.9

78.4

56.1

61.0

61.2

Ochoa

3rd

6

-

73.0

54.3

60.0

56.5

Hoffken

3rd

5

59.4

-

58.4

-

48.4

Lefotu

4th

4

-

-

65.0

-

65.6

Defensive Line

Despite sacking Maryland quarterback Malik Washington just once, NU's defensive line accounted for nine of the 14 pressures the Huskers generated Saturday. While Washington finished with just 16 rushing yards, he proved to be the elusive signal-caller Aurich described him as before the game.

Even so, Nebraska was able to give him fits. Outside of the 207 yards the Huskers allowed in the first quarter, Maryland totaled just 188 yards for the remainder of the game. A large part of that had to do with the defensive front.

After flashing at times in 2025, Kade Pietrzak dropped into coverage and secured the first interception of his career, while Williams Nwaneri recorded three quarterback hurries on his own. Riley Van Poppel added two more, while Mason Goldman's 16 snaps were his most since September 2024.

Player

Class

Snaps

Run Grade

Tackling

Pass Rush

Coverage

Overall

Chambliss

4th

57

85.2

81.2

62.1

78.0

84.2

Foster

3rd

34

42.4

40.5

66.8

81.6

75.2

Shavers

3rd

33

62.4

55.0

65.6

70.2

71.5

Merritt

2nd

16

61.0

73.2

57.2

55.7

55.4

Wacker

3rd

6

60.0

-

57.8

61.4

61.1

Linebacker

The Huskers' linebacker rotation was only five-deep for the second straight week, with Owen Chambliss, Dexter Foster, and Vincent Shavers accounting for the vast majority of snaps, while Dawson Merritt and Derek Wacker provided spelling roles.

Chambliss again graded out as the team's top tackler. He has totaled 16.0 tackles over the past two weeks while playing a combined 112 defensive snaps. He's by far Aurich's most trusted linebacker, based on his workload, and he's been a welcome addition to the Blackshirts' defense.

Shavers accounted for the Big Red's only sack while also being credited with four additional tackles and a forced fumble. From a production standpoint, it was the best game of his junior season to date.

Player

Class

Snaps

Run Grade

Tackling

Pass Rush

Coverage

Overall

Jones

3rd

67

65.3

55.9

53.6

62.3

62.4

Marshall

4th

66

62.6

72.6

-

68.4

68.7

Conn

4th

64

50.0

55.9

60.0

65.1

61.4

McDougle

5th

64

40.9

27.1

60.0

84.8

75.5

Odem

1st

41

61.0

47.3

-

63.1

63.4

Evans

4th

39

55.9

78.5

65.7

68.4

69.1

Benning

3rd

12

60.9

78.9

59.7

42.2

47.7

Shiggs

3rd

6

60.0

-

57.8

61.4

61.1

Rhett

4th

6

60.0

-

-

62.6

63.5

Defensive Backs

Dwayne McDougle was undoubtedly the star of the show, as the San Diego State transfer recorded the first pick-six of his collegiate career. It came at a pivotal time, too. Malik Washington and Maryland led the Huskers 23-14, with the ball at NU's 25-yard line, when the fifth-year senior defensive back jumped in front of a pass attempt on a slant pattern and returned it 81 yards for a score.

He turned a potential drive that could've given the Terrapins a 16-point lead into one that provided NU the exact kind of spark it needed to ultimately win the game. As a result of McDougle's play, Nebraska found the momentum it needed to enter halftime with a five-point lead, one it took and never gave back.

Missed tackles, however, were a concern. Six of the Huskers' nine missed tackles were charged to defensive backs. Against the better teams on Nebraska's schedule, namely Indiana this week, that could lose them the game. McDougle and Donovan Jones accounted for two each, while Jones also allowed receptions on each of his nine targets for a total of 75 yards.

There's room to improve within the group, but at the very least, the Huskers have now faced a potential All-Big Ten-caliber wide receiver in Chris Durr Jr. Hopefully, that experience will better prepare them to step up against Indiana's wideouts on Saturday afternoon.

Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.

Add us as a preferred source on Google

Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations

Published
Trevor Tarr
TREVOR TARR

Trevor Tarr is the founder of Skers Scoop, a Nebraska football media outlet delivering original coverage through writing, graphics, and video content. He began his career in collegiate athletics at the University of South Dakota, producing media for the football team and assisting with athletic fundraising. A USD graduate with a background in journalism and sports marketing, Trevor focuses on creative, fan-driven storytelling in college football.

Home/Football