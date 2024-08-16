Urban Meyer Praises Nebraska Football, Names Huskers as Surprise Team
After a few weeks of being scorched by national media pundits, Nebraska football has finally found a supporter in a former Big Ten Conference opponent.
Former Ohio State coach Urban Meyer joined the FOX Sports' program "The Herd", hosted by Colin Cowherd on Thursday. The two dove into several topics, including who he considered would be a surprise team in the Big Ten. Cowherd began his questioning by giving his own positive spin for the Big Red.
"I think Nebraska could be very interesting," Cowherd said. "Nebraska's interesting to me."
"People know this, I am a Nebraska fan. If I was a player, I'd love to go to Nebraska. The history, the stadium, the fans are incredible."- Urban Meyer on Nebraska Football
Meyer also gave some positive insight on Nebraska coach Matt Rhule's team-building culture, and shared the same sentiment regarding Dylan Raiola.
"I think he's recruited well. Dylan is a really good player. I like their coach. Their coach knows how to win," Meyer said. "He's won at every level. "They're good enough to make some noise."
Meyer had the Huskers' number in each meeting between the programs, posting four wins from 2012-18, including an average margin of victory of 29 points. NU's last win against the Buckeyes came in 2011, during the biggest comeback in school history.
Nebraska was voted to finish eighth in the conference, and current Vegas odds have the Huskers win total at 7.5.
The Big Red begin their season on Aug. 31 at Memorial Stadium, battling UTEP.
