Urban Meyer Praises Nebraska Football, Names Huskers as Surprise Team

national championship winning coach Urban Meyer spoke highly of Nebraska Cornhuskers Dylan Raiola, Matt Rhule, and the football program on a recent episode of "The Herd."

Nov 25, 2023; Ann Arbor, MI, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes former head coach Urban Meyer walks by the end zone during the first half between Michigan and Ohio State at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023.
Nov 25, 2023; Ann Arbor, MI, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes former head coach Urban Meyer walks by the end zone during the first half between Michigan and Ohio State at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023. / Detroit Free Press-USA TODAY Sports
After a few weeks of being scorched by national media pundits, Nebraska football has finally found a supporter in a former Big Ten Conference opponent.

Former Ohio State coach Urban Meyer joined the FOX Sports' program "The Herd", hosted by Colin Cowherd on Thursday. The two dove into several topics, including who he considered would be a surprise team in the Big Ten. Cowherd began his questioning by giving his own positive spin for the Big Red.

"I think Nebraska could be very interesting," Cowherd said. "Nebraska's interesting to me."

"People know this, I am a Nebraska fan. If I was a player, I'd love to go to Nebraska. The history, the stadium, the fans are incredible."

Urban Meyer on Nebraska Football
Nebraska Cornhuskers head coach Mike Riley and Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Urban Meyer
Oct 14, 2017; Lincoln, NE, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers head coach Mike Riley and Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Urban Meyer shake hands prior to their game at Memorial Stadium. / Bruce Thorson-USA TODAY Sports

Meyer also gave some positive insight on Nebraska coach Matt Rhule's team-building culture, and shared the same sentiment regarding Dylan Raiola.

"I think he's recruited well. Dylan is a really good player. I like their coach. Their coach knows how to win," Meyer said. "He's won at every level. "They're good enough to make some noise."

Meyer had the Huskers' number in each meeting between the programs, posting four wins from 2012-18, including an average margin of victory of 29 points. NU's last win against the Buckeyes came in 2011, during the biggest comeback in school history.

Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) throws during the fourth quarter against the Ohio State Buckeyes
Nov 3, 2018; Columbus, OH, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) throws during the fourth quarter against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium. / Joe Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Nebraska was voted to finish eighth in the conference, and current Vegas odds have the Huskers win total at 7.5.

The Big Red begin their season on Aug. 31 at Memorial Stadium, battling UTEP.

Austin Jacobsen is a radio broadcaster and former Sports Director in Central Nebraska. He has seen the Cornhusker state from all corners; growing up in the Panhandle, completing his college degree in Kearney, working in the rural Sandhills, and now residing in Omaha. Austin is a statewide, regional, and national radio award winner and can usually be found at a high school football field on Friday nights and tuning in to the Huskers wherever they travel. If he is not on the road, Austin enjoys movie dates with his girlfriend and their dog, Ava.

