All Huskers

Is Nebraska Football WR Jaylen Lloyd Ready to Break Out in 2024?

The wide receiver proved he could be a deep threat for the Cornhuskers as a true freshman in 2023. In 2024, could Lloyd become one of the breakout players in college football? ESPN thinks so.

Kaleb Henry

Oct 28, 2023; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers wide receiver Jaylen Lloyd (19) catches a pass for a touchdown against the Purdue Boilermakers during the second quarter at Memorial Stadium.
Oct 28, 2023; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers wide receiver Jaylen Lloyd (19) catches a pass for a touchdown against the Purdue Boilermakers during the second quarter at Memorial Stadium. / Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

A Nebraska native could be on the cusp of a big year for the Cornhuskers.

ESPN listed 32 sleepers who could break out this fall. Among them: Husker sophomore wideout Jaylen Lloyd.

Lloyd played in 10 games as a true freshman, including a start against Maryland. In his rookie campaign, the Omaha Westside grad caught six passes for 237 yards and three touchdowns. All three of his scores were longer than 50 yards.

"He'll be a real guy," ESPN quoted Nebraska coach Matt Rhule as saying. "He's just explosive, fast."

Nebraska Cornhuskers wide receiver Jaylen Lloyd (19) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Purdue Boilermakers.
Oct 28, 2023; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers wide receiver Jaylen Lloyd (19) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Purdue Boilermakers during the second quarter at Memorial Stadium. / Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports

Lloyd continued being explosive and fast after the football season, competing in the jumps for the Husker track and field team. During the indoor track season, Lloyd finished fifth in the long jump (24-3 1/2) and seventh in the triple jump (50-0) at the Big Ten Championships. Outdoors, Lloyd placed fourth in the Big Ten in the long jump (25-1¾) and 12th in the triple jump (50-1¾).

A potential favorite target for Dylan Raiola, Lloyd hooked up with the freshman quarterback in the Red-White Spring Game for a 64-yard touchdown.

"Jaylen’s been one of the most improved players on the team," Rhule said after the game in April.

Others to make the list from the Big Ten Conference:

  • Marlin Klein, TE, Michigan Wolverines
  • Audavion Collins, CB, Penn State Nittany Lions
  • Anthony Smith, DL, Minnesota Golden Gophers
  • TeRah Edwards, DL, Illinois Fighting Illini
  • Denzel Boston, WR, Washington Huskies
  • Marcelles Williams, CB, USC Trojans
  • Trech Kekahuna, WR, Wisconsin Badgers
  • Seth Anderson, WR, Iowa Hawkeyes

MORE: Will USC Make the Playoffs? Can UCLA Make a Bowl Game?

MORE: Husker Doc Talk: Teddy Prochazka’s Injury and Big Ten Win Totals

MORE: ESPN Unveils Nebraska Volleyball Television Matchups; Huskers to Play on ABC

MORE: Former Husker Keisei Tominaga to Play on G League United at Fall Invitational, FIBA Intercontinental Cup

Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, following HuskerMax on X, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.

Published |Modified
Kaleb Henry

KALEB HENRY

Kaleb Henry is the Program Director and Sports Director at KLIN radio in Lincoln, Nebraska. A native Nebraskan, he competed in track and field at Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville before returning home. Kaleb has won multiple awards for his work from the Nebraska Broadcasters Association and the Midwest Broadcast Journalists Association, including Gold for Best Sportscast in the state of Nebraska in 2021 and 2023. Kaleb primarily covers Nebraska football, volleyball, men’s and women’s basketball, and baseball. When not covering the Huskers, he spends his days adventuring with his wife Megan, their daughter Millie, and their two dogs Tucker and Ella. You can reach Kaleb at kaleb@klin.com or on Twitter @iKalebHenry. 

Home/Football