Is Nebraska Football WR Jaylen Lloyd Ready to Break Out in 2024?
A Nebraska native could be on the cusp of a big year for the Cornhuskers.
ESPN listed 32 sleepers who could break out this fall. Among them: Husker sophomore wideout Jaylen Lloyd.
Lloyd played in 10 games as a true freshman, including a start against Maryland. In his rookie campaign, the Omaha Westside grad caught six passes for 237 yards and three touchdowns. All three of his scores were longer than 50 yards.
"He'll be a real guy," ESPN quoted Nebraska coach Matt Rhule as saying. "He's just explosive, fast."
Lloyd continued being explosive and fast after the football season, competing in the jumps for the Husker track and field team. During the indoor track season, Lloyd finished fifth in the long jump (24-3 1/2) and seventh in the triple jump (50-0) at the Big Ten Championships. Outdoors, Lloyd placed fourth in the Big Ten in the long jump (25-1¾) and 12th in the triple jump (50-1¾).
A potential favorite target for Dylan Raiola, Lloyd hooked up with the freshman quarterback in the Red-White Spring Game for a 64-yard touchdown.
"Jaylen’s been one of the most improved players on the team," Rhule said after the game in April.
Others to make the list from the Big Ten Conference:
- Marlin Klein, TE, Michigan Wolverines
- Audavion Collins, CB, Penn State Nittany Lions
- Anthony Smith, DL, Minnesota Golden Gophers
- TeRah Edwards, DL, Illinois Fighting Illini
- Denzel Boston, WR, Washington Huskies
- Marcelles Williams, CB, USC Trojans
- Trech Kekahuna, WR, Wisconsin Badgers
- Seth Anderson, WR, Iowa Hawkeyes
