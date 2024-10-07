Nebraska Volleyball Remains Second in Latest AVCA Poll
Nebraska volleyball remains locked in at their runner-up spot in the latest AVCA Top 25 rankings.
Despite sweeping conference foes Illinois and Iowa since the last poll, the Huskers remained locked in at No. 2 in this week's AVCA Top 25 poll. NU sits behind Pittsburgh (14-0, 4-0 ACC) in the polls as the Panthers garnered all 61 first place votes. The Huskers (14-1, 4-0 B1G) have yet to earn a first place vote since the Sept. 23 edition of the polls.
Nebraska remains at its highest point in the AVCA rankings since the No. 2 preseason ranking. The Huskers garnered a single first place vote two weeks prior due to sweeping Stanford and Louisville before beginning conference play. The Cardinal are currently ranked No. 3 while Louisville is No. 5.
Nebraska swept Illinois on the road for their first road-conference matchup of the year on Thursday night, while handling border rival Iowa Sunday at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in a 3-0 victory. The Huskers have only dropped one set in four Big Ten Conference matches so far this season.
The Huskers have seven wins over teams in the latest top-25 rankings. Nebraska's lone loss of the season remains to No. 23 SMU (8-3, 4-0 ACC), who dropped one spot from last week's poll. The Mustangs battle Pittsburgh in an ACC battle on Wednesday at 6 p.m. CDT.
The Big Red have victories over three top ten teams, including Stanford, Louisville, and in-state foe Creighton at No. 6. The Bluejays have remained at that spot for another week, tying their school record for the highest ranking in their program's history. Nebraska does have three top ten teams remaining on their schedule, including No. 4 Penn State, No. 7 Wisconsin, and No. 10 Purdue. The Huskers welcome the Boilermakers to the Bob Devaney Sports Center on Friday.
Nebraska also has remaining top 25 matchups with No. 11 Oregon on Nov. 7, RV Washington on Nov. 9, and No. 16 Minnesota on Nov. 14. The Huskies dropped just shy of returning to the polls after appearing at No. 25 last week.
The Big Ten Conference remains the premier conference for top-tier volleyball, loaded with seven top-25 teams. The ACC has caught the Big Ten with seven programs as well, with Miami (FL) appearing at No. 25 to tie the conference lead. The Big 12 Conference features five programs, while the SEC includes four teams.
No. 2 Nebraska welcomes No. 10 Purdue to Lincoln on Friday night, with a home date against Rutgers on Saturday night.
