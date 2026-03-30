What the Nebrasketball Run Means for Husker Football

This week, the Common Fans are joined by Brandon Vogel to process Nebrasketball’s program-changing season—and to ask what it might mean for the athletic department and the future of Husker football.

Nebrasketball Resets the Standard

From the first NCAA Tournament win in program history to a Sweet 16 run that had the entire fan base locked in, this wasn’t just a “nice season.” It felt bigger than that.

We talk about what this run meant—not just in the moment, but long-term. The way it pulled in casual fans. The way it created core memories for kids. The way it turned Nebraska basketball into our team for a few weeks in March.

Is this the new baseline? Or was this lightning in a bottle?

Why Did It Have to Be Iowa?

Let’s just get it out.

If Nebraska loses to a one-seed, we all tip our cap and move on. But losing to Iowa—after leading for most of the game—adds an entirely different layer.

We unpack why that matchup felt different, why the loss hit harder, and how it somehow managed to be the most Nebraska ending imaginable. From missed shots late…to that moment with four players on the floor…it all felt painfully familiar. And a lot of that goes back to football.

And then we collectively agree: we’re done talking about Iowa (for now).

Where Was Nebraska Football This Spring?

In one of the strangest developments of the offseason, football just…took a back seat.

With basketball dominating the conversation, and disappointment from the 2025 season still lingering, spring ball came and went with far less hype than we’re used to. The boys discuss why that might actually be a good thing—and whether “flying under the radar” is exactly where this program needs to be right now.

What’s the Football Version of This Basketball Run?

If what we just experienced with basketball felt like a breakthrough…what’s the equivalent for football?

Is it making the playoff? Winning 9–10 games? Just being in the conversation again?

And maybe the bigger question: would one season be enough to reset the narrative—or does this fan base need to see it for a sustained period of time?

Spring Ball Takeaways

Brandon gives his main takeaways from the Spring Game and spring ball in general. We dive into:

Why the defense is the biggest swing factor

What Tony C brings to the offense (and the risk that comes with it)

Whether this team can finally generate something unexpected

And why “prove it mode” is still the only mindset that matters

Check out the episode on YouTube, listen on the Common Fan website, or find it on any audio platform where you get your podcasts.

Or watch now! As always, GBR for LIFE!