Wide Receivers & Tight Ends: Who Stepped Up, Who Didn’t for Nebraska

Nebraska’s passing game told two stories, some receivers and tight ends seized their moment, while others were quiet. In this article we take a closer look at the pass-catchers who made their presence felt with clutch grabs and clean route-running, and those who struggled to separate, dropped key passes, or disappeared in critical moments.

Michael Cavallo

Nebraska wide receiver Jacory Barney Jr. reacts after catching a Hail Mary touchdown to end the first half.
Nebraska’s (3-1, 0-1 Big Ten) aerial attack faced a critical test in its latest outing against No. 21 Michigan (3-1, 1-0 Big Ten). While a few wide receivers and tight ends stepped up with timely catches and crisp route execution, others struggled to find separation or make the most of their opportunities. In this article, we break down the performances that moved the chains and the ones that left the offense searching for answers.

Who Made an Impact?

Wide Receiver Jacory Barney Jr.

Wide receiver Jacory Barney Jr. emerged as Nebraska’s top playmaker in the passing game, finishing with six receptions for 120 yards and two touchdowns. He consistently found space against Michigan’s secondary, stretching the field and giving quarterback Dylan Raiola a dependable deep threat.

His highlight came on a 52-yard Hail Mary grab to close the first half, a momentum-shifting play that kept the Huskers within striking distance. Barney Jr.’s explosiveness and timing were crucial in keeping Nebraska’s offense afloat.

Nebraska Cornhuskers wide receiver Jacory Barney Jr. catches a pass against the Michigan Wolverines.

Tight End Heinrich Haarberg

Though not a frequent target in the passing game, tight end Heinrich Haarberg made his presence felt with a clutch 3-yard touchdown reception in the red zone, capitalizing on a key scoring opportunity. Beyond the stat sheet, his blocking played a vital role in anchoring Nebraska’s run game, providing stability and physicality at the point of attack.

Haarberg closed out the game with three catches for 18 yards and a touchdown, averaging six yards per grab.

Tight End Luke Lindenmeyer

Tight end Luke Lindenmeyer contributed in key moments and helped move the chains. His blocking was solid throughout the game, supporting Nebraska’s run game and pass protection amid Michigan’s relentless pressure. Overall, he played a steady, complementary role in the Huskers’ offensive effort.

Lindenmeyer wrapped up the game with seven catches for 60 yards, averaging a steady 8.6 yards per reception.

Who Fell Short?

Nebraska Cornhuskers wide receivers Jacory Barney Jr. and Nyziah Hunter.

Wide receivers Dane Key and Nyziah Hunter had a low-key outing, combining for just five receptions and 70 yards. Key often struggled to create separation against Michigan’s secondary, limiting his impact in key situations.

Hunter, meanwhile, committed a costly penalty for illegal touching after stepping out of bounds on a completed pass at the end of the third quarter, stalling a promising drive as the Huskers settled for a field goal. With their production muted, the burden fell heavily on Barney Jr. to spark Nebraska’s passing game.

Nebraska’s receiving corps showed flashes of promise but also exposed areas that need refinement. Barney Jr. proved he can be a game-changer, while tight ends like Haarberg and Lindenmeyer offered steady support in key moments. Yet the quiet outings from Key and Hunter highlight the inconsistency that still plagues this unit.

If the Huskers want to unlock their full offensive potential, they’ll need more than isolated sparks. They’ll need cohesion, reliability, and a broader cast of contributors stepping up when it counts.

MICHAEL CAVALLO

Michael is a passionate sports writer who covers Major League Baseball, the NFL, college football, Rutgers University athletics, and Monmouth football. With published work at FanSided, The Rutgers Wire (USA Today), and The League Winners, Michael delivers insightful analysis, in-depth features, and timely coverage that connects fans to the heart of the game. His work highlights key storylines and standout performances across both professional (NFL & MLB) and collegiate sports (Football, Baseball, Basketball, and Wrestling), with a strong focus on New Jersey-based programs.

