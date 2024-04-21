2025 Tight End Reiman Zebert Calls Nebraska Visit ‘Awesome’
Each visit a recruit takes has the potential to be a huge factor come commitment day.
On Saturday, Nebraska football welcomed 2025 tight end Reiman Zebert, and the in-state prospect came away impressed.
Zebert is a three-star athlete at Platteview Senior High School in Springfield, Nebraska. He brings a 6-foot-6, 210-pound frame and has a double-digit list of offers, including one from the Huskers.
Zebert caught up with HuskerMax to detail his most recent trip to Lincoln.
“It was awesome,” Zebert said. “I really liked the scrimmage and how the guys competed with each other. A lot of energy and excitement on and off the field for sure!”
He noted that the Huskers “utilized the tight ends quite a bit, which I liked.”
Zebert connected with three staff members in particular.
“I talked with Marcus Satterfield, E.J. Barthel and Keith Williams pretty much the whole day. They’re amazing people and know exactly how to do things the right way. They see me as a real benefit to their offense and are very interested in what I have to offer.”
A specific Cornhusker stood out to him, and he happens to play Zebert's position.
“Thomas Fidone has caught my eye because of how much he has improved from last year and how he continues to be a very reliable target for a very young and talented QB room.”
A conflict on his calendar will prevent Zebert from attending Saturday's spring game, but he does have an official visit lined up.
“My official visit is June 21-22,” he said. “I wanted to attend the spring game but I have a conference track meet.”
