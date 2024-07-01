All Huskers

3-Star Athlete Commits to Nebraska Football Over Louisville

Matt Rhule picks up his 14th commitment for the 2025 class, this one courtesy of three-star athlete Jeremiah Jones out of Kentucky.

Kaleb Henry

Nebraska football commit Jeremiah Jones wearing a Nebraska uniform in his commitment post.
Nebraska football commit Jeremiah Jones wearing a Nebraska uniform in his commitment post. / @thejjones7 on X
A versatile athlete is set to come to Lincoln.

Matt Rhule added the commitment of three-star athlete Jeremiah Jones on Monday. Jones made the announcement on social media.

"I am blessed and excited to announce my commitment to the University of Nebraska!! Go Cornhuskers!"

The 6-5, 215-pound (per 247Sports) athlete out of Murray, Kentucky, had been rumored to have Louisville as his first choice. Jones visited the Cardinals in May, but a recent visit to Lincoln (June 21) turned the tide to the Big Red.

Jones will likely play on the defensive side of the ball as a safety for NU. He's also played linebacker, quarterback and wide receiver.

Nebraska is up to 14 commits for the 2025 class. The class is currently ranked No. 37 in the nation and 11th in the Big Ten Conference.

