Nebraska Football 5-Star TE Target Ahmad Hudson Talks Trae Taylor Commitment, Husker Recruitment
Already on the board for the class of 2027 with four-star quarterback Trae Taylor, Nebraska football is looking to go big.
The Huskers are targeting five-star tight end Ahmad Hudson. The Ruston, Louisiana, product is the No. 1 tight end in the nation and fifth overall prospect, according to the 247Sports Composite.
Taylor has also been targeting the talented tight end, which has caught the attention of Hudson. Hudson recently caught up with HuskerMax to detail what the Taylor commitment means, how Nebraska has been doing in his recruitment, and more.
"They have done a great job recruiting me because they are consistent with me and I love that," Hudson said.
Hudson would then jump into the conversation, detailing how Taylor's commitment is reassuring when considering the Nebraska Cornhuskers.
"Trae (Taylor) is my dawg, so yes, it helps with them because I know if I do commit and it’s me and him, he’ll throw me the ball," Hudson said.
Cutting schools will come before he commits as he has set a timeline on a possible commitment.
"I plan on cutting down on some schools after this season and committing sometime after basketball," Hudson said.
Hudson will be returning to Lincoln for another visit, but the date has yet to be set.
