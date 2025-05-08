All Huskers

Nebraska Football 5-Star TE Target Ahmad Hudson Talks Trae Taylor Commitment, Husker Recruitment

Hudson talks about quarterback Trae Taylor's influence and more in an interview with HuskerMax

Caleb Sisk

2027 five-star tight end and basketball Ahmad Hudson during a high school football game with Ruston High School
2027 five-star tight end and basketball Ahmad Hudson during a high school football game with Ruston High School
Already on the board for the class of 2027 with four-star quarterback Trae Taylor, Nebraska football is looking to go big.

The Huskers are targeting five-star tight end Ahmad Hudson. The Ruston, Louisiana, product is the No. 1 tight end in the nation and fifth overall prospect, according to the 247Sports Composite.

Taylor has also been targeting the talented tight end, which has caught the attention of Hudson. Hudson recently caught up with HuskerMax to detail what the Taylor commitment means, how Nebraska has been doing in his recruitment, and more.

"They have done a great job recruiting me because they are consistent with me and I love that," Hudson said.

Hudson would then jump into the conversation, detailing how Taylor's commitment is reassuring when considering the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

"Trae (Taylor) is my dawg, so yes, it helps with them because I know if I do commit and it’s me and him, he’ll throw me the ball," Hudson said.

Cutting schools will come before he commits as he has set a timeline on a possible commitment.

"I plan on cutting down on some schools after this season and committing sometime after basketball," Hudson said.

Hudson will be returning to Lincoln for another visit, but the date has yet to be set.

Caleb Sisk
CALEB SISK

Caleb Sisk I has been a sports writer since 2023. He joined HuskerMax and Nebraska On SI in 2024, where he focused on recruiting coverage for one of the nation’s most intriguing programs. His career began in 2020 as a video editor while still in high school. He quickly tried something new when he went to graphic design in 2022 and created his own brand. This led to early success and an easy choice for Sisk when it came to being more involved in sports coverage. He has covered a number of programs, including Tennessee, Cincinnati, Kansas, and more. Sisk also contributes to High School on SI.

