Nebraska Football Commit Dayton Raiola Talks Peer Recruiting & What's Next Ahead of His Senior Year
Nebraska's quarterback room seems to be as stable as any for the past several years.
Returning starter Dylan Raiola has three years of eligibility left. Backing him up this fall is NAIA Player of the Year, transfer redshirt freshman Marcos Davila, and true freshman TJ Lateef. The Big Red are also a finalist for Trae Taylor, a four-star prospect in the 2027 class, who will be making his commitment decision this week.
As for the 2026 class, Dylan's younger brother Dayton remains in the fold. The Buford High School standout has been committed to NU since September.
Raiola caught up with HuskerMax to detail how everything is going for him, from peer recruiting to preparing for his senior year of high school.
"My commitment has been amazing. Ever since I committed, the communication hasn’t dropped off one bit, if anything, we talk more," Raiola said.
Nebraska's 2026 class currently consists of Raiola, four-star safety CJ Bronaugh and three-star wide receiver Dveyoun Bonwell-Witte. Raiola knows it will take more than that trio to see success in Lincoln.
"I am recruiting some certain guys that I try to stay on about every other day," Raiola said. "There’s so many guys that we want, it would be hard to put a list on it."
Just like his older brother, Raiola is focused on getting the Husker back to where the program was when their father played in the 1990s.
"Nebraska is on the up and coming, and it isn’t new for Nebraska. Nebraska used to be the top of the top, and we are working to get back to that, and I wanna be a part of it," Raiola said.
On top of peer recruiting and keeping up with his brother's progress at Nebraska, Raiola is turning his attention to getting better for the fall and his senior year of high school.
"What’s next for me is we have spring ball coming up, and I’m working to get 1% better every day," Raiola said.
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.