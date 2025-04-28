Nebraska Football Commit Dayton Raiola Talks Peer Recruiting & What's Next Ahead of His Senior Year

Nebraska fans can now vote QB commit @DaytonRaiola for the best QB in the state of Georgia. @Huskermax @HuskerHep @Nebraska_Prod @HuskerBr @HuskerTom1994 @dan_cahoy @BigRedJunkies @NebHypeMan @NebCornholio @CoachMattRhule @DonovanRaiola @RaiolaDylan https://t.co/nO5gNT9e6H