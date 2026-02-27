Nebraska Sets Sights on Towering 2027 DL Amir Moore from Harrells Christian Academy

Nebraska has added a towering new name to its 2027 defensive board, extending an offer to Amir Moore, a 6-foot-7, 265-pound defensive lineman from Harrells Christian Academy in North Carolina. Moore’s rare combination of length, frame, and natural power makes him one of the more intriguing long‑term prospects in the region, and the Huskers’ move positions them squarely in the mix as his recruitment begins to take shape.

Interest in Moore is taking shape across multiple levels of college football, and the early list reflects a mix of regional ties and national reach. According to 247Sports, Florida, Nebraska, Ole Miss, East Carolina, and James Madison have all entered the picture with offers, giving Moore a blend of SEC, Big Ten, AAC, and Sun Belt attention before his recruitment truly ramps up.

Florida and Ole Miss bring the SEC’s developmental reputation for defensive linemen, Nebraska offers a clear path for player development under Matt Rhule, and East Carolina and James Madison provide strong regional options closer to home. With programs from multiple power conferences already involved, Moore’s profile is trending toward a recruitment that could expand significantly as more staffs evaluate a 6‑foot‑7 frame that’s impossible to miss.

Moore has put together two steadily ascending seasons at Harrells Christian Academy, showing the kind of growth that makes him a 2027 name to watch. As a junior, he emerged as a true defensive anchor, piling up 54 tackles, including 35 solo stops and an impressive 14 tackles for loss across 12 games, production that highlights both his motor and his ability to disrupt plays behind the line.

His sophomore year offered a more modest starting point, finishing with 12 total tackles and three tackles for loss in eight games, but the jump from year one to year two underscores how quickly he’s developing. Across his varsity career so far, Moore has totaled 66 tackles and 17 tackles for loss over 20 games, pairing his massive frame with improving technique and consistency as he continues to evolve into a high‑ceiling defensive line prospect.

Moore’s sack production at Harrells Christian Academy shows a defender whose impact is growing in ways that fit cleanly with what defensive coordinator Rob Aurich demands up front. Over two varsity seasons, Moore has totaled 7.5 sacks and 51 sack yards, including a strong junior campaign where he posted 5.5 sacks, 27 yards lost, and nine quarterback hurries across 12 games.

That jump from his sophomore year, when he recorded two sacks in eight games, highlights a player beginning to understand how to use his 6-foot-7 frame, length, and leverage to affect the pocket. In Aurich’s system, which emphasizes creating disruption early in the rep, collapsing edges with length, and forcing quarterbacks off their spots, Moore’s combination of size and improving pass‑rush efficiency gives him a clear developmental runway. His ability to generate pressure without needing exotic schemes makes him the type of long‑term, high‑ceiling lineman who could thrive under Aurich’s aggressive, technique‑driven approach.

Moore’s production has already placed him among the most statistically impactful defenders in his classification, and his rankings across the NCISAA landscape reflect just how disruptive he’s been last season. He sits No. 11 in Division NCISAA II sacks with 5.5, showcasing his ability to finish plays and affect quarterbacks with his length and power. Within the NCISAA Big East, that same sack total elevates him even higher, ranking No. 4 in the conference, a sign that he’s one of the league’s most consistent backfield threats.

Moore also checks in at No. 27 in Division NCISAA II in total tackles, a strong indicator of his every‑down impact and ability to shed blocks despite his towering frame. For a defender still early in his development, these rankings highlight both his current production and the ceiling that makes him such an intriguing long‑term prospect.

The Harrells, North Carolina, native's blend of size, production, and upward trajectory gives him a clear path to becoming an impact piece in Nebraska’s defense under Rhule and Aurich. His ability to generate pressure with his large frame, win with length, and disrupt plays before they develop fits seamlessly with a scheme built on creating chaos at the line of scrimmage.

As he continues to refine his technique and add strength, Moore projects as the kind of versatile, high-ceiling lineman who can anchor edges, collapse pockets, and elevate the physical identity Nebraska wants up front. For a program prioritizing long, disruptive defenders who can grow within the system, Moore offers the raw tools and development arc to become a difference-maker in Lincoln.