Trae Taylor Names New Prospect Publicly That He is Targeting for Nebraska Football

Trae Taylor is now targeting a new prospect

Caleb Sisk

Nebraska Cornhuskers football commit Trae Taylor on a visit to the Husker Games
Nebraska Cornhuskers football commit Trae Taylor on a visit to the Husker Games
Quarterback commit Trae Taylor has been doing some of the dirty work as of late in the 2027 class for the Nebraska Cornhuskers. His work for the 2027 class has allowed the coaches to do their job in the 2026 class.

Taylor has been targeting a large group of players recently, with the majority of them showing genuine interest in the Huskers since his commitment. While many of these names have been mentioned multiple times, Taylor has provided a new name that he is targeting.

Taylor is targeting 2027 wide receiver Jordan Frohock. Frohock is a Weiss High School wide receiver from the state of Texas. The talented wide receiver has been one of the players showing attention to Taylor, including a social media post stating he believes Taylor is the best QB in the country.

"Congrats To THE Best QB In the class of 27! Go be Great. GBR," the talented wide receiver stated.

Taylor would quote tweet a post made by HuskerMax writer Caleb Sisk, saying, "You get a TD pass @AhmadHudson9 you get a TD pass @AntayviousEllis You get a TD pass @jordan_frohock everyone gets a TD pass. If we are all @HuskerFootball getting to my tutoring session have a great night."

Taylor is looking to bring the best of the best to Lincoln, and it seems he has his target set on Jordan Frohock.

