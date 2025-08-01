Nebraska Public Media Adds Five Nebraska Volleyball Broadcasts to Television Schedule
Nebraska volleyball has rounded out its television broadcast schedule ahead of the 2025 season.
Nebraska Public Media and Husker volleyball have announced that the in-state broadcast network has added three regular-season, state-wide broadcasts for the upcoming season. Nebraska now has 22 regular-season matches that will be on regional or national broadcasts for the 2025 season. The Huskers will make appearances on Nebraska Public Media, the Big Ten Network, FOX, FS1, NBC, ABC, and ESPN.
All Nebraska Public Media broadcasts will also be streamed on B1G+, with other select games only available on the conference's streaming platform. The Huskers will also have their two exhibition contests broadcast by Nebraska Public Media, including the Red-White Scrimmage on Saturday, Aug. 9, at 2:30 p.m. and the Nebraska Alumni Match on Saturday, Aug. 16, at 6 p.m.
Nebraska Public Media is set to broadcast Nebraska's home tilt with Grand Canyon on Saturday, Sept. 13 at 6 p.m., then waits two weeks for a Big Ten Conference matchup against Maryland in Lincoln on Saturday, Sept. 27 at 3 p.m. The Huskers' final regular-season appearance on NPM arrives on Friday, Oct. 24, against Northwestern, with the first serve yet to be determined.
Nebraska volleyball now has eight remaining contests without a television designation, including the Aug. 29 road tilt against Lipscomb, the Sept. 5 home matchup against Wright State, a Big Ten showdown at Rutgers on Oct. 4, a conference road test at Purdue on Oct. 12 followed by two Michigan road trips at Michigan State on Oct. 17 and at Michigan on Oct. 19, a West Coast road trip to USC on Nov. 16, and the final regular-season road test at Indiana on Nov. 22.
All conference non-televised games will be streamed on B1G+. All Nebraska volleyball contests will also be available via radio broadcasts on the Huskers Radio Network and affiliate stations, and can be streamed from Huskers.com.
Nebraska volleyball is coming off a Final Four finish in 2024, having dropped a five-set showdown with Penn State in the semifinal contest. The Huskers aim to get back to the final weekend after back-to-back seasons in the national championship and semifinals, respectively. Nebraska finished 5-2 in national broadcasts in 2024, falling in a 3-0 sweep at SMU on the ESPN ACC Network in the regular season before dropping the national semifinal to Penn State 3-2 on ESPN.
Nebraska volleyball announced on social media earlier this week that both the Red White Scrimmage and Alumni Match are sold out for general public ticket sales. Fans are eager to watch the 2025 Huskers, a presumed national championship favorite, return to the Bob Devaney Sports Center and the newly named John Cook Arena. Nebraska returns a plethora of returning starters and stars, including four players recently named to the preseason All-Big Ten team in Rebekah Allick, Harper Murray, Andi Jackson, and Bergen Reilly. Jackson, Murray, and Reilly were also added to the AVCAPlayer of the Year watchlist last week.
The Huskers feature other prominent storylines outside of their quest for another national championship. Nebraska native and Husker alum Dani Busboom Kelly returned to her home state to take over the program following the sudden resignation and retirement of legendary coach John Cook. Busboom Kelly wasted little time getting accustomed to her new role in Lincoln, maintaining the entire Nebraska returning roster, incoming recruiting class, and transfer additions. DBK also added Italian opposite hitter Virginia Adriano in May.
Nebraska volleyball opened up its fall camp on Thursday and allowed an open media availability for practice. Nebraska's next public appearance will come on Aug. 9 for the scrimmage exhibitions. The Huskers' first test will arrive for the AVCA First Serve Showcase in Lincoln, battling Busboom Kelly's former ACC rivals, facing Pittsburgh on Aug. 22 and Stanford on Aug. 24 at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Nebraska Volleyball 2025 Schedule
- Aug. 9 Red-White Scrimmage 2:30 p.m. NPM
- Aug. 16 Alumni Match 6 p.m. NPM
- Aug. 22 vs. Pittsburgh (AVCA First Serve Showcase at Pinnacle Bank Arena) 6 p.m. FOX
- Aug. 24 vs. Stanford (AVCA First Serve Showcase at Pinnacle Bank Arena) 2:30 p.m. ESPN
- Aug. 29 at Lipscomb 6 p.m. ESPN+
- Aug. 31 vs. Kentucky (Broadway Block Party in Nashville) 11 a.m. ABC
- Sept. 5 vs. Wright State 7 p.m.
- Sept. 7 vs. California 1 p.m. BTN
- Sept. 12 vs. Utah 6 p.m. FS1
- Sept. 13 vs. Grand Canyon 6 p.m. NPM
- Sept. 16 at Creighton 6:30 p.m. FS1
- Sept. 20 vs. Arizona BTN
- Sept. 24 vs Michigan 6 p.m. BTN
- Sept. 27 vs. Maryland 3 p.m. NPM
- Oct. 3 at Penn State 7 p.m. FOX
- Oct. 4 at Rutgers
- Oct. 10 vs. Washington 8 p.m. BTN
- Oct. 12 at Purdue
- Oct. 17 at Michigan State
- Oct. 19 at Michigan 1 p.m.
- Oct. 24 vs. Northwestern NPM
- Oct. 25 vs. Michigan State 7:30 p.m. BTN
- Oct. 31 at Wisconsin 8 p.m. BTN
- Nov. 2 vs. Oregon 1 p.m. BTN
- Nov. 6 vs. Illinois 7 p.m. FS1
- Nov. 8 at Minnesota 2:30 p.m. NBC
- Nov. 14 at UCLA BTN
- Nov. 16 at USC 2 p.m. B1G+
- Nov. 20 vs. Iowa FS1
- Nov. 22 at Indiana
- Nov. 28 vs. Penn State 5:30 p.m. BTN
- Nov. 29 vs. Ohio State BTN
Home matches are bolded. All times central.
