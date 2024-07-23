Nebraska Volleyball's Harper Murray Sentenced for DUI
Nebraska's Harper Murray was sentenced Monday for a driving under the influence charge from an April incident in Lincoln.
The rising sophomore will spend nine months on probation and was also sentenced to a $500 fine. Her driver's license has also been revoked for 60 days, and will later have an ignition interlock device.
On April 5, Murray's reported blood alcohol content level was 0.169, or more than twice the legal limit. She was pulled over by Lincoln Police for multiple traffic violations, and also had a fake ID.
Murray is also on a diversion program for a separate case after she was accused of stealing rings from the Lincoln Scheels store.
Murray had been previously suspended from the Nebraska Volleyball Spring Match at the University of Nebraska-Kearney earlier this year. Coach John Cook told the Lincoln Journal Star that Murray would not face further suspensions for the upcoming season.
"Harper has been proactive in taking steps to take responsibility for her mistakes," Cook said. "This summer she has demonstrated through her commitment to community service and through her involvement in helping lead our youth camps that she is ready and willing to learn from this."
The Huskers open their season against Kentucky at the KFC Yum! Center.
