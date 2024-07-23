All Huskers

Nebraska Volleyball's Harper Murray Sentenced for DUI

The busy off-season for one of Nebraska's biggest stars continued with her sentencing on Monday.

Austin Jacobsen

Oct 21, 2023; Lincoln, NE, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers outside hitter Harper Murray (27) attacks against Wisconsin Badgers outside hitter Temi Thomas-Ailara (12) during the fourth set at the Bob Devaney Sports Center.
Oct 21, 2023; Lincoln, NE, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers outside hitter Harper Murray (27) attacks against Wisconsin Badgers outside hitter Temi Thomas-Ailara (12) during the fourth set at the Bob Devaney Sports Center. / Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports
Nebraska's Harper Murray was sentenced Monday for a driving under the influence charge from an April incident in Lincoln.

The rising sophomore will spend nine months on probation and was also sentenced to a $500 fine. Her driver's license has also been revoked for 60 days, and will later have an ignition interlock device.

Nebraska outside hitter Harper Murray (27) passes the ball during the third set of the game against the Wisconsin
Nebraska outside hitter Harper Murray (27) passes the ball during the third set of the game against the Wisconsin on Friday November 24, 2023 at the UW Field House in Madison, Wis. / Jovanny Hernandez / Milwaukee Journal

On April 5, Murray's reported blood alcohol content level was 0.169, or more than twice the legal limit. She was pulled over by Lincoln Police for multiple traffic violations, and also had a fake ID.

Murray is also on a diversion program for a separate case after she was accused of stealing rings from the Lincoln Scheels store.

Murray had been previously suspended from the Nebraska Volleyball Spring Match at the University of Nebraska-Kearney earlier this year. Coach John Cook told the Lincoln Journal Star that Murray would not face further suspensions for the upcoming season.

"Harper has been proactive in taking steps to take responsibility for her mistakes," Cook said. "This summer she has demonstrated through her commitment to community service and through her involvement in helping lead our youth camps that she is ready and willing to learn from this."

The Huskers open their season against Kentucky at the KFC Yum! Center.

Austin Jacobsen

AUSTIN JACOBSEN

Austin Jacobsen is a radio broadcaster and former Sports Director in Central Nebraska. He has seen the Cornhusker state from all corners; growing up in the Panhandle, completing his college degree in Kearney, working in the rural Sandhills, and now residing in Omaha. Austin is a statewide, regional, and national radio award winner and can usually be found at a high school football field on Friday nights and tuning in to the Huskers wherever they travel. If he is not on the road, Austin enjoys movie dates with his girlfriend and their dog, Ava.

