Big Ten Releases Volleyball TV Schedule; 18 Nebraska Matches Nationally Televised

Husker volleyball ties for the most nationally televised games in the Big Ten with 18 set to be broadcast across the country

Enrique Alvarez-Clary

The Big Ten logo dominates a lightly trafficked Monument Square in downtown Indianapolis on Thursday after the conference announced it was pulling the plug on the men's basketball tournament over coronavirus concerns.
The Big Ten logo dominates a lightly trafficked Monument Square in downtown Indianapolis on Thursday after the conference announced it was pulling the plug on the men's basketball tournament over coronavirus concerns. / Mark Emmert/Des Moines Register, Des Moines Register via Imagn Content Services, LLC
Following an historic year for women’s sports, Nebraska volleyball keeps the party going into the 2024 season.

The Big Ten Conference announced its national television schedule for the 18 member teams Monday, showing that a record-setting 83 Big Ten volleyball matches will be televised nationally on Big Ten Network, FOX, NBC, FS1 and Peacock for the 2024 season. As expected, two of the bigger names in the sport are garnering quite a bit of air time.

The Wisconsin Badgers and the Nebraska Cornhuskers will both be live nationally 18 times between the Big Ten Network, NBC, ESPN2, FS1, and FOX.

This season will be the first time ever that NBC will air women’s college volleyball. They'll take three such matches, including Nebraska at Ohio State on Oct. 19.

Nebraska Cornhuskers head coach John Cook speaks to the crowd after defeating the Omaha Mavericks at Memorial Stadium.
Aug 30, 2023; Lincoln, NE, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers head coach John Cook speaks to the crowd after defeating the Omaha Mavericks at Memorial Stadium. / Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports

Kelly Sheffield and his Badgers, who made history last season as the first-ever college volleyball team to have a game air on FOX, will have two more on the network to go along with two on NBC, one each on FS1 and ESPN2 and 12 on the Big Ten Network.

Nebraska will have one match each on ESPN2, FS1, and NBC, to go along with their 15 matches on the Big Ten Network.

Both Nebraska and Wisconsin begin the season on Aug. 27 in Louisville, Kentucky, on ESPN2 for the AVCA First Serve Showcase. Nebraska faces the Kentucky Wildcats while Wisconsin takes on the host Louisville Cardinals.

In a quirk of the schedule, all three of Nebraska's non-BTN, nationally televised matches (ESPN2, NBC, FS1) are on the road.

The Huskers travel to Champaign, Ill on Oct. 3 for a meeting with the Illinois Fighting Illini that can be seen on FS1. As stated earlier, the NBC match for Nebraska is on Oct. 18 in Columbus against the Buckeyes.

A record crowd watches the match between the Nebraska Cornhuskers and the Wisconsin Badgers at the Bob Devaney Sports Center.
Oct 21, 2023; Lincoln, NE, USA; A record crowd watches the match between the Nebraska Cornhuskers and the Wisconsin Badgers at the Bob Devaney Sports Center. / Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports

There are two days that the Big Ten has yet to choose what match they will carry on BTN. Those days are Sep. 28 and Nov. 29.

While Nebraska does not play on that September date, the Huskers do travel to Penn State on the 29th of November, their second-to-last match of the season.

Cook and the Husker contingent of Lindsay Krause and Kennedi Orr will be participating in Big Ten Volleyball Media Days Tuesday. The Red-White Scrimmage is Aug. 24 inside the Bob Devaney Sports Complex.

ENRIQUE ALVAREZ-CLARY

Enrique Alvarez-Clary, better known as Rico, is the Assistant Program Director at 93.7 The Ticket in Lincoln, Nebraska as well as the Executive Producer for the Supernovas Radio Network which broadcasts every Omaha Supernovas match during the inaugural season of the Professional Volleyball Federation. A native of Nebraska, Rico first graduated from the prestigious Bellevue West High School and went on to graduate from the University of Nebraska-Kearney where he also competed in Track & Field. Being behind the scenes for so long, Enrique has shifted into a more on-air role co-hosting the "Happy Hour" and lending his voice to many other shows on 93.7. Enrique focuses his coverage of Nebraska on football, volleyball, mens & womens basketball, softball, and track and field. When Enrique isn't covering Huskers Athletics you can find him hanging out with his wife Rachael and their two children Elliot (daughter) and Kade (son). Rico can be reached at rique2688@gmail.com or on Twitter/X @RadioRicoAC

