Big Ten Releases Volleyball TV Schedule; 18 Nebraska Matches Nationally Televised
Following an historic year for women’s sports, Nebraska volleyball keeps the party going into the 2024 season.
The Big Ten Conference announced its national television schedule for the 18 member teams Monday, showing that a record-setting 83 Big Ten volleyball matches will be televised nationally on Big Ten Network, FOX, NBC, FS1 and Peacock for the 2024 season. As expected, two of the bigger names in the sport are garnering quite a bit of air time.
The Wisconsin Badgers and the Nebraska Cornhuskers will both be live nationally 18 times between the Big Ten Network, NBC, ESPN2, FS1, and FOX.
This season will be the first time ever that NBC will air women’s college volleyball. They'll take three such matches, including Nebraska at Ohio State on Oct. 19.
Kelly Sheffield and his Badgers, who made history last season as the first-ever college volleyball team to have a game air on FOX, will have two more on the network to go along with two on NBC, one each on FS1 and ESPN2 and 12 on the Big Ten Network.
Nebraska will have one match each on ESPN2, FS1, and NBC, to go along with their 15 matches on the Big Ten Network.
Both Nebraska and Wisconsin begin the season on Aug. 27 in Louisville, Kentucky, on ESPN2 for the AVCA First Serve Showcase. Nebraska faces the Kentucky Wildcats while Wisconsin takes on the host Louisville Cardinals.
In a quirk of the schedule, all three of Nebraska's non-BTN, nationally televised matches (ESPN2, NBC, FS1) are on the road.
The Huskers travel to Champaign, Ill on Oct. 3 for a meeting with the Illinois Fighting Illini that can be seen on FS1. As stated earlier, the NBC match for Nebraska is on Oct. 18 in Columbus against the Buckeyes.
There are two days that the Big Ten has yet to choose what match they will carry on BTN. Those days are Sep. 28 and Nov. 29.
While Nebraska does not play on that September date, the Huskers do travel to Penn State on the 29th of November, their second-to-last match of the season.
Cook and the Husker contingent of Lindsay Krause and Kennedi Orr will be participating in Big Ten Volleyball Media Days Tuesday. The Red-White Scrimmage is Aug. 24 inside the Bob Devaney Sports Complex.
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, following HuskerMax on X, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.