Notre Dame women’s basketball has picked up a midseason acquisition for the second time in the last three seasons. Cassandre Prosper and Notre Dame athletics announced on Monday that the 6-2 guard has joined the team and will be eligible to play when the spring semester begins.

“She is an explosive, dynamic guard with an incredible motor and skill set that is unmatched,” Irish head coach Niele Ivey said in a university release. “Her international experience, athleticism, and scorer’s mentality will be an immediate asset to our program. Words can’t describe the excitement that I have for our future.”

Prosper is part of a three-member signing class of 2023. She just signed her letter of intent to play for Notre Dame one month ago. The Montreal, Canada native is the No. 16 overall recruit per the ESPN HoopGurlz Recruiting Rankings and one of just 24 five star prospects in the 2023 recruiting class.

"I can't wait to start with my teammates and new coaches," Prosper said in an Instagram video. "I'm so blessed to be a part of this environment and community. I'm ready for this new chapter!"

Prosper attended Cairine Wilson Secondary School in Canada and played for Capital Courts Academy. She was the Finals MVP for the 2022 Ontario Scholastic Basketball Association Final 8 High School Championships last March after posting 33 points, 15 rebounds and two assists. She was also the season’s league MVP and earned academic honors as well.

She is the second player in the last three seasons (and just the second ever player) to enroll early and join the Irish women’s basketball team at midseason. Current Irish sophomore Olivia Miles was the first to do it when she joined Ivey’s squad in January of 2021.

Prosper was in attendance as Miles recorded her third career triple-double in the Irish women’s 108-44 win over Merrimack on Saturday at Purcell Pavilion. She was introduced to the crowd on the video board and took pictures with her new teammates on the court after the game.

Her brother, Olivier-Maxence Prosper, plays for Marquette and scored 14 points against the Irish men in Sunday’s game at Purcell. Cassandra and her family attended that game as well.

