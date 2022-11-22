Notre Dame Basketball Continue Gotham Classic Against Bowling Green

Notre Dame men’s basketball plays its second of three games in the Gotham Classic Tuesday night when the Fighting Irish host Bowling Green. It will be the fifth consecutive home game to open the season for the unbeaten Irish.

Where: Notre Dame, Ind – Purcell Pavilion

When: Tuesday, Nov. 22 – 6:30 PM EST

Network: ACC Network

Radio: Notre Dame Radio Network – WSBT 960 AM in South Bend, Tony Simeone PBP

Let's take a look at today’s matchup:

NOTRE DAME FIGHTING IRISH (4-0, 0-0 ACC)

Head Coach: Mike Brey (476-259 at Notre Dame (23rd season), 575-311 28th season overall)

Notre Dame led Lipscomb for most of the night in their latest game last Friday, but the Bison took a late two-point lead after shooting 75% from the field in the second half. Dane Goodwin’s 3-pointer with :14 seconds to play put Notre Dame back on top for good for a 66-65 victory.

Goodwin led all scorers with 24 points. He was one of three Irish players to hit double digits. Nate Laszewski scored 16 points, with 14 coming in the second half, and freshman JJ Starling chipped-in with 11. Laszewski just missed a double-double with nine rebounds.

Probable Irish Starting Lineup

G JJ Starling - 6-3, Fr. - 11.8 PPG, 3.3 RPG

G Cormac Ryan - 6-5, 5th – 10.8 PPG, 4.3 RPG, 2.7 APG

G Dane Goodwin - 6-6, 5th – 16.5 PPG, 5.0 RPG, 1.7 APG

G Trey Wertz - 6-5, 5th. - 15.3 PPG, 2.5 RPG, 3.5 APG

F Nate Laszewski - 6-10, 5th – 19.0 PPG, 10.3 RPG, 5 BLK

Bowling Green Falcons (2-2, 0-0 MAC)

Head Coach: Michael Huger (115-105 in 8th year at the school/overall)

Michael Huger is in his eighth season as head coach at Bowling Green. Huger was a standout player for the Falcons from 1989-93. He came to Bowling Green after four seasons as an assistant at the University of Miami. He had spent eight total seasons as an assistant coach for head coach Jim Larrañaga, whom he played for at BGSU.

The Falcons opened the season with wins over Air Force and Oakland University, but they’ve lost to Wright State and St. Bonaventure their last two times out.

Opponent Projected Starting Lineup

G Leon Ayers III Stats – 20.5 PPG, 6.0 RPG, 7 STL

G Samari Curtis- Stats – 13.8 PPG, 4.3 RPG, 4.7 APG

G Kaden Matheny - Stats – 7.8 PPG, 2.3 RPG, 2.2 APG

F Gabe O’Neal - Stats – 2.0 PPG, 2.0 RPG

F Rashaun Agee- Stats – 9.3 PPG, 6.0 RPG

WHAT TO LOOK FOR

The game will mark the eighth meeting all-time and the first since the 1970-71 season for Notre Dame and Bowling Green. Notre Dame has hosted the last two meetings and have won the last four matchups between the two programs. The Falcons have tallied two wins in the series, coming less than a month apart. The Falcons won in Bowling Green on Feb. 18, 1963 before beating Notre Dame in the NCAA Tournament just three weeks later.

Bowling Green is led by Duquesne transfer Leon Ayers III, who is averaging 20.5 points as well as 6.0 rebounds per game. He had a career-high 26 in a win over Oakland.

Tuesday’s game is the second of three Gotham Classic games for both teams. Notre Dame beat Southern Indiana 82-70 last week. The Falcons face SIU this Saturday. Bowling Green lost 81-68 to St. Bonaventure last Saturday. The Irish face the Bonnies this Friday in Elmont, NY to finish their Gotham slate.

