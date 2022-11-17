Notre Dame Remains Unbeaten With A Convincing Win Over Southern Indiana

Notre Dame improved to 3-0 with a convincing 82-70 victory over Southern Indiana. The Irish controlled action from start to finish, handling a couple of Screaming Eagle rallies before emptying the bench late to start undefeated after three games for the first time since the 2017-18 season.

Notre Dame's veterans kicked things off in impressive fashion, scoring the team's first 15 points and 28 of the team's first 30 points as the Irish jumped out to a 30-13 lead. It was a balanced attack, with Cormac Ryan scoring eight, Nate Laszewski and Dane Goodwin scoring seven apiece, and Trey Wertz scoring six on a pair of three-point buckets.

Every time Southern Indiana tried to make a run the Irish would answer with a quick run. The Screaming Eagles got with in 12 at one point and 13 with under two minutes, but the Irish pushed the lead back out both times.

Notre Dame took a 42-25 lead into the break.

Laszewski led the Irish in scoring through the first twenty minutes, racking up 11 points on 4-8 shooting, including 2-4 from behind the arc. He added four rebounds, which tied with freshman standout JJ Starling and Ryan for the team lead.

Wertz and Ryan chipped in eight points apiece and Goodwin added seven. The Irish freshmen - Starling and Ven-Allen Lubin - scored four points apiece to round out the scoring for the Irish.

Notre Dame shot well from the stripe and got there often, knocking down 12-13 attempts.

Southern Indiana was able to get the game into single digits in the second half as the Irish struggled from the floor. Notre Dame missed six of its first eight shots and the Screaming Eagles knocked down five of their first eight as a 45-27 halftime lead turned into a 49-41 game.

Notre Dame responded with a 12-4 run to break it back open. Ryan knocked down a pair of free throws and drilled a triple, and Wertz sandwiched a pair of three-pointers around a key steal as the Eagles called timeout as the Irish extended the game to 61-45.

Southern Indiana never got it closer to 11 points as the Irish rolled. Wertz was key to the run, with the veteran scoring six straight points before the freshmen knocked down back to back buckets to help truly break the game open.

Wertz led the Irish with 20 points while Goodwin scored 14, Ryan scored 13 and Starling added 10 points. It was a double-double night for Laszewski, how scored 18 points on an efficient 6-10 from the floor (2-4 from deep) to go with 10 rebounds.

Notre Dame gets back to action on Friday when it hosts Lipscomb (2-1).

