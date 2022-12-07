Notre Dame Men's Basketball Looks To Bounce Back Against Boston

It has been an up and down last three games for Mike Brey’s Notre Dame men’s basketball team. The Fighting Irish suffered their first loss of the season to St. Bonaventure Thanksgiving weekend, but followed that five days later with a 70-52 trouncing of then No. 20 Michigan State in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge, only to lose 62-61 last Saturday to a Syracuse team that had lost three straight entering the game.

Where: Notre Dame, Ind – Purcell Pavilion

When: Wednesday, Dec. 7 – 7:00 PM EST

Network: ACC Network Extra

Radio: Notre Dame Radio Network – WSBT 960 AM in South Bend, Tony Simeone PBP

NOTRE DAME FIGHTING IRISH (6-2, 0-1 ACC)

Head Coach: Mike Brey (478-261 at Notre Dame (23rd season), 577-313 28th season overall)

Notre Dame looked like it had found some much needed momentum in the young season with the win over Michigan State, but the ever-present Syracuse zone yanked that away in last Saturday’s home defeat. The Irish could never get comfortable offensively. They made 11 three-pointers, but they needed 33 attempts to do it, while hitting just 23 of 60 (38%) from the field overall.

Dane Goodwin and Cormac Ryan combined for seven 3-pointers in the loss, scoring 16 and 14 points, respectively.

At the defensive end, Notre Dame’s biggest weakness was attacked early and often by Orange big man Jesse Edwards. The 6-11 center was 10 of 15 for 22 points, while also pulling down 14 rebounds (both game-highs).

Probable Irish Starting Lineup

G JJ Starling - 6-3, Fr. - 12.3 PPG, 3.1 RPG, 1.0 APG

G Cormac Ryan - 6-5, 5th – 12.1 PPG, 4.1 RPG, 1.8 APG

G Dane Goodwin - 6-6, 5th – 14.3 PPG, 5.3 RPG, 1.5 APG

G Trey Wertz - 6-5, 5th. - 10.6 PPG, 2.8 RPG, 4.2 APG

F Nate Laszewski - 6-10, 5th – 15.0 PPG, 8.4 RPG, 6 BLK

Boston University Terriers (5-4, 0-0 Patriot)

Head Coach: Joe Jones (182-156 in 12th year, 277-268 in 19 years Overall)

Twelfth-year head coach Joe Jones led Boston to a Patriot League title two years ago. They finished third in the conference standings last season. Four players have started all nine games so far this season, with three others taking turns in the starting rotation.

Boston has 11 players, including Indianapolis native Ethan Brittain-Watts, who have played in at least seven of their nine games. Brittain-Watts played in high school at Culver Academies, just south of South Bend. He has started seven games but came off the bench in Boston’s most recent game against Merrimack. He is also one of eight players on the roster who are either seniors or graduate students.

Opponent Projected Starting Lineup

G Jonas Harper - Stats – 15.1 PPG, 2.0 RPG, 6 BLK

F Walter Whyte - Stats – 11.8 PPG, 1.6 RPG, 1.5 APG

G Daman Tate - Stats – 6.9 PPG, 2.1 RPG, 1.7 APG

F Fletcher Tynen - Stats – 6.7 PPG, 4.2 RPG

F Nevin Zink - Stats – 5.7 PPG, 5.3 RPG

WHAT TO LOOK FOR

Notre Dame is in an in between spot in the schedule. The Boston U matchup is the first of two games before finals and it's also the first of three straight non-conference games remaining before the Irish open ACC play at Florida State on Dec. 21.

Post presence and an irritating 2-3 zone defense won’t be the issue Notre Dame sees in this matchup. The Terriers have a smallish, but quick lineup they’ll put on the floor. They are second in the Patriot League averaging a respectable 8.0 steals per game. They’re last in their league shooting just 30% from 3-point range, but they will drive to the rim, where the Irish have struggled defensively this season.

Brey got some much-needed depth to his bench Saturday against Syracuse when Niagara grad transfer Marcus Hammond made his Fighting Irish debut. Hammond missed Notre Dame’s first seven games with an MCL sprain. He wore a large brace on his right leg during the game, scoring six points on 2 for 6 shooting in just under 19 minutes off the bench. Ven-Allen Lubin was the only other Irish reserve to see action Saturday.

