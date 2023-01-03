Notre Dame Women's Basketball Bumps Up To No. 4 In Coaches Poll

The Notre Dame women’s basketball team is now ranked in the top four in both the Coaches Poll AP Polls this week. The Fighting Irish moved up one spot to No. 4 in this week’s edition of the Coaches Poll a day after reaching the same ranking in the AP Poll.

The Fighting Irish (12-1) had held in the No. 5 spot in the Coaches Poll for the last four weeks. They ascended to No. 4 after Indiana (13-1) lost for the first time last week to unranked Michigan State.

The top three spots in this week’s poll remain unchanged, with No. 1 South Carolina (13-0) is followed by Stanford (15-1), Ohio State (15-0). Stanford’s only loss was to South Carolina.

South Carolina received 800 points, including 32 first place votes, this week. Stanford got 768 points, Ohio State 729, and Notre Dame 699 points.

The Irish have two wins over teams that were in the top 10 at the times of the wins, beating No. 3 UConn and No. 6 Virginia Tech last month. UConn (11-2) is currently No. 5 and Virginia Tech (12-2) is down three spots this week at No. 10. The Hokies’ loss to Notre Dame was their first loss of the season. They were also upset by Clemson last week.

LSU (14-0) is No. 6, followed by Indiana, Utah (14-0), which moved up three spots this week and North Carolina State (12-2), which fell three spots after a loss to Duke last week, at No. 9. The Blue Devils debuted in the top 25 this week at No. 22 to give the ACC five teams in the top 25.

Notre Dame picked up a pair of wins last week. They beat Miami 66-63 in Coral Gables last Thursday after an eight-day Christmas break between games. They then returned home to trounce Boston College 85-47 on Sunday.

The Fighting Irish visit No. 18 North Carolina this Sunday.

