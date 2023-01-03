Skip to main content

Notre Dame Women's Basketball Bumps Up To No. 4 In Coaches Poll

The Fighting Irish are the highest ranked of five ACC teams in this week's Coaches Poll

The Notre Dame women’s basketball team is now ranked in the top four in both the Coaches Poll AP Polls this week. The Fighting Irish moved up one spot to No. 4 in this week’s edition of the Coaches Poll a day after reaching the same ranking in the AP Poll.

The Fighting Irish (12-1) had held in the No. 5 spot in the Coaches Poll for the last four weeks. They ascended to No. 4 after Indiana (13-1) lost for the first time last week to unranked Michigan State.

The top three spots in this week’s poll remain unchanged, with No. 1 South Carolina (13-0) is followed by Stanford (15-1), Ohio State (15-0). Stanford’s only loss was to South Carolina.

South Carolina received 800 points, including 32 first place votes, this week. Stanford got 768 points, Ohio State 729, and Notre Dame 699 points.

The Irish have two wins over teams that were in the top 10 at the times of the wins, beating No. 3 UConn and No. 6 Virginia Tech last month. UConn (11-2) is currently No. 5 and Virginia Tech (12-2) is down three spots this week at No. 10. The Hokies’ loss to Notre Dame was their first loss of the season. They were also upset by Clemson last week.

LSU (14-0) is No. 6, followed by Indiana, Utah (14-0), which moved up three spots this week and North Carolina State (12-2), which fell three spots after a loss to Duke last week, at No. 9. The Blue Devils debuted in the top 25 this week at No. 22 to give the ACC five teams in the top 25.

Notre Dame picked up a pair of wins last week. They beat Miami 66-63 in Coral Gables last Thursday after an eight-day Christmas break between games. They then returned home to trounce Boston College 85-47 on Sunday.

The Fighting Irish visit No. 18 North Carolina this Sunday. 

Irish Breakdown Fans be sure to get your Notre Dame tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2022 Roster
Notre Dame 2022 Schedule

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board
Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Offense
Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Defense

Notre Dame 2023 Scholarship Offers
Notre Dame 2024 Scholarship Offers

Ranking The 2022 Signees - Offense
Ranking The 2022 Signees - Defense

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!
Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel
Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes
Follow me on Twitter: @SeanStires
Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter

In This Article (1)

Notre Dame Fighting Irish
Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Jack Larsen
Recruiting

Notre Dame Not Done At Tight End In The 2024 Recruiting Class

By Ryan Roberts
Tyler Buchner
Football

Upon Further Review: Breaking Down The Notre Dame Victory Over South Carolina

By Bryan Driskell
Cass Prosper 1
Basketball

Notre Dame Women's Basketball Notebook After A Dominating Win Over Boston College

By Sean Stires
Notre Dame
Football

Notre Dame 2023 Scholarship Chart

By Bryan Driskell
Notre Dame Basketball
Basketball

Notre Dame Women's Basketball Moves Up To No. 4 In Latest AP Poll

By Sean Stires
Notre Dame - Helmet
Recruiting

2024 Corner Jon Mitchell Excited By Notre Dame Offer

By Ryan Roberts
Caleb Brewer
Recruiting

Notre Dame Offer Meant A Lot To 2024 OL Caleb Brewer

By Ryan Roberts
KK Bransford
Basketball

Notre Dame Women's Basketball Cruises To 85-47 Win Over Boston College

By Sean Stires