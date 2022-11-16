Notre Dame Hoops Lands Three Five-Star Recruits

Notre Dame head coach Niele Ivey has been a force on the recruiting trail since she was hired as the head coach, and her current class might be her best yet. The third-year Notre Dame head coach just inked three five-star recruits in the 2023 class.

Elite point guard Hannah Hidalgo capped off the 2023 class by signing yesterday. Hidalgo is the No. 5 overall player in the country according to ESPN and is the nation's top point guard. She averaged 21.5 points, 4.7 rebounds and 5.4 steals in three seasons with Haddonfield (N.J.) Paul VI.

“Irish eyes are smiling!” Ivey said following Hidalgo's signing. “We are ecstatic to welcome five-star point guard Hannah Hidalgo to the ND family! Hannah brings swag, competitiveness, and a relentless drive that will instantly elevate our program. She is-multi dimensional, lightning fast and tenacious defensively with a scorer’s mentality and a high basketball IQ. Hannah does a great job of pushing pace and making everyone around her better.”

Notre Dame also signed 6-2 wing Cassandre Prosper, the nation's No. 16 overall player in the country. The Canadian averaged 23.2 points, 13.2 rebounds and 2.6 assists as a junior.

"We are thrilled about adding five-star guard and Canadian superstar Cassandre Prosper to our Notre Dame family,” Ivey said in a release. “She is an explosive, dynamic guard with an incredible motor and skill set that is unmatched. Her international experience, athleticism, and scorer’s mentality will be an immediate asset to our program. Words can’t describe the excitement that I have for our future.”

The third member is another guard, 6-2 standout Emma Risch, the first member of the class to pledge to the Fighting Irish. Risch ranks as the nation's No. 20 overall player according to ESPN. The Melbourne (Fla.) Palm Bay star averaged 20.5 points, 6.9 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 3.1 steals as a junior, and according to Notre Dame she shot 45-percent from three-point territory last season.

"Emma is one of the best shooters I’ve seen in a very long time,” Ivey said. “She has an incredible IQ, deep shooting range and elite vision. Her size and ability to score in all three levels separates her and will translate to college basketball immediately. I’m looking forward to the positive impact she will make on our team on and off the court. We can’t wait to welcome her to South Bend!”

Notre Dame is the only team to land three Top 20 recruits in the 2023 class.

Ivey has landed six prep players since he was hired, and five of those six were five-star recruits. She landed five-stars Olivia Miles and Sonia Citron, the No. 8 and No. 16 players in the 201 class. 2022 signee and current freshman KK Bransford is the only non five-star signee, but she was a McDonald's All-America and the No. 29 player in the country as well.

Irish Breakdown Fans be sure to get your Notre Dame tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2022 Roster

Notre Dame 2022 Schedule

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Offense

Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Defense

Notre Dame 2023 Scholarship Offers

Notre Dame 2024 Scholarship Offers



Ranking The 2022 Signees - Offense

Ranking The 2022 Signees - Defense

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Follow me on Gettr: @IrishBreakdown

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter