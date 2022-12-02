Skip to main content

No. 20 Maryland Edges No. 7 Notre Dame Women's Basketball On Buzzer Beater

In its first game against a ranked opponent this season, the Notre Dame women's basketball team dropped a close game to Maryland, despite 24 points from Sonia Citron
Notre Dame and Maryland hadn’t played in eight years prior to their Thursday night meeting at Purcell Pavilion. The two teams made up for lost time with a thriller that came down to the wire when the No. 20 Terrapins knocked off the No. 7 Fighting Irish 74-72.

Diamond Miller’s lay up just before the end of regulation allowed Maryland (6-2) to escape with the narrow victory. It also ended her night with a game-high 31 points. The 6-4 senior scored the final points of the game just :15 seconds after Sonia Citron had tied the game at 72-72 after an inbound pass into the lane from Olivia Miles.

The short-lived tie Citron had forged was the 10th of the game and the seventh of the second half. The matchup of two ranked teams in the final ACC/Big Ten Challenge to be played also featured 15 lead changes.

Citron led the Irish (6-1) with 24 points to match her season high. She also pulled down 10 rebounds for her second double-double of the season.

Notre Dame jumped out to an early 7-0 lead only to see Maryland come storming back to tie the game 8-8. The Terrapins used a zone defense to keep the Irish offense in check to take a 16-13 lead after the game’s first 10 minutes. It marked the first time the Irish had trailed at the end of the first quarter this season. They also trailed 33-32 at halftime before outscoring Maryland 24-18 in the third to take a 55-51 lead into the game’s final frame.

The Irish went into the game out rebounding opponents by 17.3 boards per game, but Maryland owned the glass with a 41-37 advantage, including 17 offensive rebounds that led to 21 second chance points.

Miles finished with 14 points, 12 in the second half, with seven assists. Kylee Watson was the only other Irish player in double figures with 10 points. It ended a run of three straight games with at least five players scoring in double figures for Notre Dame.

Notre Dame will see another ranked foe come to town Sunday when No. 3 UConn visits Purcell Pavilion.

