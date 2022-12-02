No. 20 Maryland Edges No. 7 Notre Dame Women's Basketball On Buzzer Beater

Notre Dame and Maryland hadn’t played in eight years prior to their Thursday night meeting at Purcell Pavilion. The two teams made up for lost time with a thriller that came down to the wire when the No. 20 Terrapins knocked off the No. 7 Fighting Irish 74-72.

Diamond Miller’s lay up just before the end of regulation allowed Maryland (6-2) to escape with the narrow victory. It also ended her night with a game-high 31 points. The 6-4 senior scored the final points of the game just :15 seconds after Sonia Citron had tied the game at 72-72 after an inbound pass into the lane from Olivia Miles.

The short-lived tie Citron had forged was the 10th of the game and the seventh of the second half. The matchup of two ranked teams in the final ACC/Big Ten Challenge to be played also featured 15 lead changes.

Citron led the Irish (6-1) with 24 points to match her season high. She also pulled down 10 rebounds for her second double-double of the season.

Notre Dame jumped out to an early 7-0 lead only to see Maryland come storming back to tie the game 8-8. The Terrapins used a zone defense to keep the Irish offense in check to take a 16-13 lead after the game’s first 10 minutes. It marked the first time the Irish had trailed at the end of the first quarter this season. They also trailed 33-32 at halftime before outscoring Maryland 24-18 in the third to take a 55-51 lead into the game’s final frame.

The Irish went into the game out rebounding opponents by 17.3 boards per game, but Maryland owned the glass with a 41-37 advantage, including 17 offensive rebounds that led to 21 second chance points.

Miles finished with 14 points, 12 in the second half, with seven assists. Kylee Watson was the only other Irish player in double figures with 10 points. It ended a run of three straight games with at least five players scoring in double figures for Notre Dame.

Notre Dame will see another ranked foe come to town Sunday when No. 3 UConn visits Purcell Pavilion.

Irish Breakdown Fans be sure to get your Notre Dame tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2022 Roster

Notre Dame 2022 Schedule

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Offense

Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Defense

Notre Dame 2023 Scholarship Offers

Notre Dame 2024 Scholarship Offers



Ranking The 2022 Signees - Offense

Ranking The 2022 Signees - Defense

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Follow me on Twitter: @SeanStires

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter