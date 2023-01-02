Skip to main content

Notre Dame Women's Basketball Moves Up To No. 4 In Latest AP Poll

The Fighting Irish have their highest national ranking since their 2018-2019 national runner-up season

Notre Dame women’s basketball moved up one spot to No. 4 in this week’s Associated Press basketball poll. The Fighting Irish (12-1) were ranked No. 5 for four consecutive weeks but moved up this week after Indiana (13-1) suffered its first loss of the season last Thursday to unranked Michigan State.

The No. 4 ranking is Notre Dame’s highest since finishing the 2018-2019 season at the national runner-up.

The top three spots in the AP Poll remain the same, with South Carolina (13-0) at No. 1 in the AP rankings for the 28th consecutive week. Stanford (14-1) is No. 2 followed by Ohio State (15-0). The Buckeyes beat then No. 14 Michigan this past weekend.

UConn (11-2), which Notre Dame beat 74-60 on Dec. 4, moved up three spots to No. 5, while Indiana falls to No. 6. LSU (14-0), Utah (14-0), Virginia Tech (12-2), and North Carolina State (12-2) round out the top 10.

Notre Dame picked up a pair of wins last week to run its winning streak to seven consecutive games. The Fighting Irish got by Miami 66-63 last Thursday in their first post-Christmas game. It was their second straight road game to open ACC play.

They returned home on Sunday for their first conference home game of the season and pounded Boston College 85-48. It was their ninth game this season with a margin of victory of at least 20 points.

The Fighting Irish don’t play again until next Sunday when they travel to North Carolina (9-4, 0-2 ACC). The Tar Heels have lost three straight games and fell nine spots this week to No. 22.

Notre Dame 2022 Roster
Notre Dame 2022 Schedule

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board
Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Offense
Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Defense

Notre Dame 2023 Scholarship Offers
Notre Dame 2024 Scholarship Offers

Ranking The 2022 Signees - Offense
Ranking The 2022 Signees - Defense

