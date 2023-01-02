Notre Dame Women's Basketball Moves Up To No. 4 In Latest AP Poll

Notre Dame women’s basketball moved up one spot to No. 4 in this week’s Associated Press basketball poll. The Fighting Irish (12-1) were ranked No. 5 for four consecutive weeks but moved up this week after Indiana (13-1) suffered its first loss of the season last Thursday to unranked Michigan State.

The No. 4 ranking is Notre Dame’s highest since finishing the 2018-2019 season at the national runner-up.

The top three spots in the AP Poll remain the same, with South Carolina (13-0) at No. 1 in the AP rankings for the 28th consecutive week. Stanford (14-1) is No. 2 followed by Ohio State (15-0). The Buckeyes beat then No. 14 Michigan this past weekend.

UConn (11-2), which Notre Dame beat 74-60 on Dec. 4, moved up three spots to No. 5, while Indiana falls to No. 6. LSU (14-0), Utah (14-0), Virginia Tech (12-2), and North Carolina State (12-2) round out the top 10.

Notre Dame picked up a pair of wins last week to run its winning streak to seven consecutive games. The Fighting Irish got by Miami 66-63 last Thursday in their first post-Christmas game. It was their second straight road game to open ACC play.

They returned home on Sunday for their first conference home game of the season and pounded Boston College 85-48. It was their ninth game this season with a margin of victory of at least 20 points.

The Fighting Irish don’t play again until next Sunday when they travel to North Carolina (9-4, 0-2 ACC). The Tar Heels have lost three straight games and fell nine spots this week to No. 22.

