Notre Dame Women's Basketball Moves Up To No. 5 In AP Poll

Despite suffering its first loss of the season last week, the Notre Dame women’s basketball team is up two spots to No. 5 in this week’s Associated Press basketball poll. The Fighting Irish (7-1) had held steady at No. 7 for the past two weeks before playing a pair of ranked teams in a four-day span.

Notre Dame split it two games against their first two ranks opponents of the season this past week. They lost a heartbreaker last Thursday to then No. 20 Maryland 74-72. The Terrapins won the game when Diamond Miller’s shot fell just ahead of the buzzer at the end of regulation.

Niele Ivey’s Irish avenged that loss with the biggest win of Ivey’s head coaching tenure on Sunday though when they knocked off No. 3 Connecticut 74-60 at Purcell Pavilion in the Jimmy V Women’s Classic.

The win ended a seven-game regular season losing streak to UConn in the rivalry. It was also Notre Dame’s first home win over the Huskies since a March 4, 2013 triple overtime win.

Defending national champion South Carolina (8-0) remains No. 1 this week. The Gamecocks are followed by Stanford (10-1), Ohio State (8-0), and Indiana (9-0) in the 1-4 spots.

UConn (6-1) drops three spots after its first loss of the season. ACC rivals Virginia Tech (8-0), North Carolina (6-1) and North Carolina State (7-1) occupy the No. 7 and 8 positions. The Tar Heels and Wolfpack are tied at No. 8 with 487 ranking points. Iowa State (6-1) is No. 10. UNC fell two spots after losing to Indiana last week.

