Notre Dame Women's Basketball Remains No. 7 In AP Basketball Poll

Notre Dame remains ranked No. 7 in the latest Associate Press women’s basketball poll. The Fighting Irish (6-0) remain unbeaten after a pair of Thanksgiving weekend wins at the Goombay Splash Tournament in the Bahamas.

The Fighting Irish held at No. 7 in this week’s rankings despite last week’s No. 6, Iowa State, losing for the first time this season. The Cyclones’ 73-64 loss to North Carolina allowed the Tar Heels to move up two spots to No. 6 this week, while Iowa State dropped to No. 8.

South Carolina remains the unanimous No. 1 team in the nation after picking up all 29 first place votes. The Gamecocks (6-0) already have wins over then No. 17 Maryland (6-1) and current No. 2 Stanford (8-1).

UConn (5-0), Ohio State (6-0) and Indiana (7-0) round out the top 5. Virginia Tech (6-0) and Iowa (5-0) are No. 9 and 10, respectively.

Notre Dame has scored at least 85 points in all six games this season after handing Arizona State an 85-65 loss on Saturday in the Bahamas. The Fighting Irish are yet to face a ranked team this season, but that will change this week, with two ranked teams on tap.

The Irish will host No. 20 Maryland on Thursday night in the final ACC/Big Ten Challenge. They will also entertain No. 3 UConn on Sunday in the Women’s Jimmy V Classic. Notre Dame’s ACC opener will be on Dec. 18 against No. 9 Virginia Tech.

