Notre Dame Women's Basketball Remains No. 5 In Latest AP Poll

The Notre Dame women’s basketball team remains No. 5 in this week’s Associated Press basketball poll. The Fighting Irish (8-1) had just one game last week after a busy late November and early December slate.

The Irish beat Merrimack 108-44 this past Saturday. It marked the first time this season they topped the 100-point mark in a game. The 64 point margin of victory is the 10th largest in program history. Notre Dame currently leads the ACC with 88.2 points per game.

The top-5 in this week’s poll is unchanged from last week. Defending national champion South Carolina (9-0) remains No. 1 this week. The Gamecocks are followed by Stanford (10-1), Ohio State (10-0), and Indiana (10-0) in the 1-4 spots.

The Fighting Irish are the highest ranked ACC team, but also one of four teams from the conference in the top-10. Virginia Tech (10-0) is No. 6, followed by North Carolina (8-1) and North Carolina State (9-1) at No. 7 and 8, respectively. Virginia is the only other ACC team receiving votes in this week’s poll.

Notre Dame played four games in a nine-day stretch from Thanksgiving Day through Dec. 4. They beat then No. 3 UConn last week three days after falling to current No. 15 Maryland on a buzzer beater. UConn fell to No. 9 after an 85-78 loss to Maryland on Sunday.

The Fighting Irish are off for the rest of this week for finals. They open ACC play this Sunday when they travel to Blacksburg, VA to face No. 6 Virginia Tech.

