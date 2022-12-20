Skip to main content

Notre Dame Women's Basketball Remains No. 5 In This Week's Coaches Poll

The Fighting Irish are ranked 5th in both the Coaches Poll and AP Poll for the third consecutive week
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The Notre Dame women’s basketball team remains the fifth-ranked team in the nation in the latest Coaches Poll. The Fighting Irish (9-1) have held in the number five spot for the last three weeks. In fact the top five teams in the Coaches Poll rankings have all remained unchanged for the last three polls.

No. 1 South Carolina (11-0) is followed by Stanford (11-1), Ohio State (11-0), Indiana (11-0) and then Notre Dame. The Gamecocks received 800 points in this week’s balloting. No. 2 Stanford received 768. Stanford’s only loss of the season is to South Carolina.

Notre Dame played just once this past week due to final exams. They traveled to then No. 6 Virginia Tech on Sunday and beat the Hokies 63-52 for their second win over a top 10 team this season and their first road win over a top 10 team in head coach Niele Ivey’s three seasons.

The Hokies fall from No. 6 to No. 8 in this week’s poll, while ACC rival North Carolina State traded places with them, moving from 8 to 6. Those were the only changes among the top 11 teams in the rankings.

North Carolina is No. 7, giving the ACC teams No. 5 through 8 in the poll. They are the only four ACC teams among the top 25. UConn (8-2) and LSU (11-0) complete the top 10, with UCLA remaining at No. 11 as well.

Virginia (12-0) and Louisville (9-4) received 21 and 20 points, respectively, in the voting.

The Fighting Irish host the Western Michigan Broncos (5-5) this Wednesday at Noon in their final non-conference game of the season. They will not play again until they travel to Miami, Fla (7-4) to play their second ACC game of the season on Dec. 29.

Irish Breakdown Fans be sure to get your Notre Dame tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2022 Roster
Notre Dame 2022 Schedule

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board
Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Offense
Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Defense

Notre Dame 2023 Scholarship Offers
Notre Dame 2024 Scholarship Offers

Ranking The 2022 Signees - Offense
Ranking The 2022 Signees - Defense

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!
Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel
Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes
Follow me on Twitter: @SeanStires
Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter

In This Article (1)

Notre Dame Fighting Irish
Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Sam Pendleton 1
Recruiting

Sam Pendleton, Notre Dame 2023 Recruiting Class Have Championship Goals

By Ryan Roberts
Sullivan Absher 1
Recruiting

Sullivan Absher Ready To Sign With "Special" Notre Dame Class

By Ryan Roberts
Ben Minich 1
Recruiting

Ben Minich "Beyond Excited" To Sign With Notre Dame

By Ryan Roberts
Dara Mabrey
Basketball

Notre Dame Women's Basketball Notebook: Breaking Down The Win Over No. 6 Virginia Tech

By Sean Stires
Drew Pyne
Football

Former Notre Dame Quarterback Drew Pyne Transfers To Arizona State

By Bryan Driskell
Cooper Flanagan 2
Recruiting

Cooper Flanagan Is Ready To Be Part Of Notre Dame's Special 2023 Recruiting Class

By Ryan Roberts
Benjamin Morrison
Football

Benjamin Morrison's Success Is A Combination Of Great Talent And Great Preparation

By Sean Stires
Kylee Watson
Basketball

Notre Dame Women's Basketball Remains No. 5 In Latest AP Rankings

By Sean Stires