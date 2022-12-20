Notre Dame Women's Basketball Remains No. 5 In This Week's Coaches Poll

The Notre Dame women’s basketball team remains the fifth-ranked team in the nation in the latest Coaches Poll. The Fighting Irish (9-1) have held in the number five spot for the last three weeks. In fact the top five teams in the Coaches Poll rankings have all remained unchanged for the last three polls.

No. 1 South Carolina (11-0) is followed by Stanford (11-1), Ohio State (11-0), Indiana (11-0) and then Notre Dame. The Gamecocks received 800 points in this week’s balloting. No. 2 Stanford received 768. Stanford’s only loss of the season is to South Carolina.

Notre Dame played just once this past week due to final exams. They traveled to then No. 6 Virginia Tech on Sunday and beat the Hokies 63-52 for their second win over a top 10 team this season and their first road win over a top 10 team in head coach Niele Ivey’s three seasons.

The Hokies fall from No. 6 to No. 8 in this week’s poll, while ACC rival North Carolina State traded places with them, moving from 8 to 6. Those were the only changes among the top 11 teams in the rankings.

North Carolina is No. 7, giving the ACC teams No. 5 through 8 in the poll. They are the only four ACC teams among the top 25. UConn (8-2) and LSU (11-0) complete the top 10, with UCLA remaining at No. 11 as well.

Virginia (12-0) and Louisville (9-4) received 21 and 20 points, respectively, in the voting.

The Fighting Irish host the Western Michigan Broncos (5-5) this Wednesday at Noon in their final non-conference game of the season. They will not play again until they travel to Miami, Fla (7-4) to play their second ACC game of the season on Dec. 29.

Irish Breakdown Fans be sure to get your Notre Dame tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2022 Roster

Notre Dame 2022 Schedule

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Offense

Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Defense

Notre Dame 2023 Scholarship Offers

Notre Dame 2024 Scholarship Offers



Ranking The 2022 Signees - Offense

Ranking The 2022 Signees - Defense

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Follow me on Twitter: @SeanStires

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter