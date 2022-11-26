No. 9 Notre Dame Women To Close Bahamas Play Vs Arizona State

After a Thanksgiving Day win over American University, Notre Dame plays the second of two games in the Bahamas in the Goombay Splash Tournament when the Fighting Irish play Arizona State on Saturday.

Where: Bimini, Bahamas – Gateway Christian Academy

When: Saturday, Nov. 26 – 4:15 PM EST

Network: FloHoops

Radio: ND Radio Network, 99.9 FM WQLQ in South Bend – Sean Stires PBP

Let's take a look at today’s matchup:

NOTRE DAME FIGHTING IRISH (5-0, 0-0 ACC)

Head Coach: Niele Ivey (39-19 – 3rd season at Notre Dame)

The Fighting Irish beat American 90-65 on Thursday for their fifth straight win to open the season. Olivia Miles led the Irish with 19 points and 10 rebounds for her fourth double-double in five games this season. Miles was one of five Notre Dame players to score in double figures in what was the fourth straight game the team has scored at lead 90 points.

Sonia Citron scored 17 points. She was just 3 for 11 from the field, but made 11 of 12 free throws. Dara Mabrey hit 3 of 7 from 3-point range to score 15, Kylee Watson just missed a double-double with 10 points and eight rebounds, while freshman KK Bransford scored in double figures for a second straight game with 12 points.

Projected Irish Starting Lineup

G Olivia Miles- 5-10, Soph. - 16.0 PPG, 7.0 RPG, 7.5 APG

G Sonia Citron - 6-1, Soph – 15.0 PPG, 8.0 RPG, 2.5 APG

G Dara Mabrey - 5-7, 5th – 14.5 PPG, 3.0 RPG, 3.0 APG

F Maddy Westbeld - 6-3, Jr. – 8.5 PPG, 5.3 RPG, 8 Blk

F Kylee Watson - 6-4, Jr – 8.5PPG, 4.8 RPG, 2.0 APG

Arizona State Sun Devils (5-0-0, 0-0 Pac-12)

Head Coach: Natasha Adair 5-0 in 1st Season at ASU – 176-143)

The Sun Devils are led by first-year head coach Natasha Adair. She spent the last five seasons at Delaware, where she compiled a 95-58 record, with back-to-back 20-win seasons, while winning the program’s third CAA title. She led the Blue Hens to their first NCAA Tournament appearance in nearly a decade last season.

After a 12-14 season, ASU moved on from the program’s all-time winningest coach Charli Turner Thorne in favor of Adair. The Sun Devils added four transfers to their roster and got off to a 4-0 start.

Three Sun Devils are averaging double figures in scoring: junior guard and Delaware transfer Tyi Skinner (19.0 ppg) returning junior guard Jaddan Simmons (16.3 ppg) and junior guard and Kentucky transfer Treasure Hunt (13.5 ppg).

ASU beat American University 70-61 on Saturday in its first game in the Bahamas. Skinner led four Sun Devils in double figures with a game-high 24 points.

Projected Starting Lineup

G Tyi Skinner- Stats – 19.0 PPG, 3.3 RPG, 3.0 APG

G Jaddan Simmons - Stats – 16.3 PPG, 4.3 RPG, 1.5 APG

C Kayla Mokwuah - Stats – 9.3 PPG, RPG, 7.3

G Treasure Hunt – Stats – 13.5 PPG, 10.3 RPG, 3.0 APG

G Sydney Erikstrup- Stats – 3.5, 3.0 RPG

WHAT TO LOOK FOR



With the additions of transfers Watson and Lauren Ebo and the growing play of a healthy Nat Marshall, Notre Dame has dominated on the boards through five games. They pounded American 52-30 on the back boards on Thursday. They have out rebounded opponents 245-157 this season, for an average of 49-31 per game.

Arizona State should be Notre Dame’s toughest test on the boards to this point in the season. 6-2 guard Treasure Hunt is averaging 13.5 points and 10.3 rebounds, while 6-4 center Kayla Mokwuah is averaging 7.3 rebounds to help the Sun Devils to a 44.5 rebounds per game average.

