2021 College Football Predictions, Playoff Picks
The 2021 college football season is now upon us, and another journey to a championship begins for teams across the country! For Notre Dame, the goal is to improve and go beyond simply being a playoff team and becoming a champion for the first time in over thirty years.
Of course, the same thing is being said by 127 other teams in college football, and two more - Alabama and Clemson - are looking to remain at the top of the sport.
Irish Breakdown is ready to make its Power 5 Conference champion predictions and also its picks for the College Football Playoff.
In this video we give our Power 5 division champ predictions, our Power 5 conference champ picks and discuss the interesting battles in the various leagues. We also make our picks for the College Football Playoff, and at least one is going to be quite surprising, and risky.
Let's begin with the conference picks.
BRYAN
ACC - Atlantic - Clemson, Coastal - Miami / Champ: Clemson
Big Ten - East - Ohio State, West - Wisconsin / Champ: Ohio State
Pac 12 - North - Oregon, South - USC / Champ: Oregon
Big 12 - 1. Oklahoma, 2. Iowa State / Champ: Oklahoma
SEC - East - Georgia, West - Alabama / Champ: Georgia
VINCE
ACC - Atlantic - Clemson, Coastal - UNC / Champ: Clemson
Big Ten - East - Ohio State, West - Wisconsin / Champ: Ohio State
Pac 12 - North - Oregon, South - USC / Champ: Oregon
Big 12 - 1. Oklahoma, 2. Iowa State / Champ: Oklahoma
SEC - East - Florida, West - Alabama / Champ: Alabama
Now for our College Football Playoff picks:
Bryan - Clemson, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Notre Dame
Vince - Alabama, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Notre Dame
