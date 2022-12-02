ACC Championship Predictions: #9 Clemson Tigers vs #23 North Carolina Tar Heels

Clemson (10-2) and North Carolina (9-3) both come into the ACC title game reeling, with the Tigers being shocked at home last weekend by rival South Carolina, and the Tar Heels enter after suffering two straight losses.

Someone will obviously end the regular season on a strong note, and other will be left looking to salvage their season in a bowl game.

Where: Bank of America Stadium (Charlotte, N.C.)

When: 8:00 PM ET

Network: ABC

Line: Clemson -7.5, O/U 63.5

IB has broken down the game and now it's time to make our predictions.

BRYAN DRISKELL, PUBLISHER

Prediction: Clemson 30, North Carolina 24

Two weeks ago I would have picked North Carolina to win this game. The Tigers have one of the worst secondaries at the Power 5 level and the Tar Heels were a red hot offense with a potent air attack. Quarterback Drake Maye was playing Heisman caliber football and North Carolina was riding a six-game win streak following its loss to Notre Dame.

A lot has change in the last two weeks, and North Carolina's offense fell off a cliff. They scored just 17 points in a loss to Georgia Tech and needed overtime to get to 27 points against NC State .... and both losses were at home. North Carolina's offensive line has struggled in a big way, and that has allowed opponents to constantly harass Maye, which has crushed the offense.

Clemson isn't in much better shape after blowing a lead against South Carolina. Quarterback DJ Uiagalelei went just 8-29 against Clemson, and the offense for the Tigers has been inconsistent all season, at best. If North Carolina was playing better I would have easily picked them, even with all of their defensive issues. I think Clemson will be able to run the ball enough on offense and pressure Maye enough to win the game.

If North Carolina can protect Maye, however, look out for the Heels.

Prediction: North Carolina 31, Clemson 21

Somehow Clemson made it all the way to the ACC title game with no losses in conference. They are the prohibitive favorite to win the conference again. This is going to be my only upset of the weekend. I think the Tar Heels have the offense to take advantage of the Clemson secondary. I don’t trust DJ in the big games. The UNC defense has improved over the season and I think it will give the Clemson offense fits at times. They will get just enough stops and maybe even that key turnover for Drake Maye to prove to everyone he is the next star in the ACC.

RYAN ROBERTS, DIRECTOR OF RECRUITING

Prediction: Clemson 31, North Carolina 20

Clemson has been extremely up and down this season but they still have strong elements to their team, mainly their running game and front seven on defense. North Carolina has shown themselves to be vulnerable to both strengths for the Tigers.

The Tar Heels have also fallen off tremendously during the last couple of games. They are a team that is struggling mightily and looks out of sorts.

SEAN STIRES, STAFF WRITER

Prediction: Clemson 42, North Carolina 38

The Tar Heels are licking their wounds coming into this game with two straight losses, but Clemson’s CFP hopes ended with last week’s upset loss to rival South Carolina. This could be one of the more entertaining ACC title games in a while.

IB STAFF STANDINGS

Bryan - 45-19

Vince - 40-24

Ryan - 38-26

Sean - 37-27

Shaun - 36-28

Andrew - 36-28

Irish Breakdown Fans be sure to get your Notre Dame tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2022 Roster

Notre Dame 2022 Schedule

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Offense

Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Defense

Notre Dame 2023 Scholarship Offers

Notre Dame 2024 Scholarship Offers



Ranking The 2022 Signees - Offense

Ranking The 2022 Signees - Defense

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Follow me on Gettr: @IrishBreakdown

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter