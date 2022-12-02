Big Ten Championship Predictions: Purdue Boilermakers vs #2 Michigan Wolverines

Michigan (12-0) is looking for its second straight Big Ten championship when it takes on the Purdue Boilermakers (8-4), who was the last team standing in a chaotic Big Ten West division. The Wolverines are huge favorites, but the pass-happy Boilermakers will look to earn a huge upset.

Where: Lucas Oil Stadium (Indianapolis, Ind.)

When: 8:00 PM ET

Network: FOX

Line: Michigan -16.5, O/U 52

IB has broken down the game and now it's time to make our predictions.

BRYAN DRISKELL, PUBLISHER

Prediction: Michigan 31, Purdue 17

Jim Harbaugh and Jeff Brohm have both done excellent coaching jobs this season. Both lost star players last season and both were able to keep their teams on track. Purdue battled all season to rise up in the West, but Michigan was truly dominant in the league.

Michigan doesn't quite have the pass rush it did a season ago but it should still be able to put pressure on Aidan O'Connell, mainly because the Boilermakers are a one-dimensional offense. That's not the recipe to beat Michigan, as Ohio State learned last weekend.

On the opposite side of the ball, the loss of Blake Corum shouldn't slow down the Wolverine ground attack, just like it didn't slow it down against Ohio State. Donovan Edwards rush for over 200 yards against the Buckeyes .... heck, he did that in the second half alone. That will continue to be the case in this even with with Purdue being a quality run defense.

It might be close for awhile, and I don't see this game looking like last year's Big Ten title game, but I don't think Purdue has enough horses to win this one.

Prediction: Michigan 35, Purdue 13

Words can not describe how much I would love to pick the Boilers in this one but it’s just not going to happen. I’ll be rooting hard for Purdue to pull the ultimate upset and so will the Buckeye fans but it’s just not in the cards. Michigan should be able to run all over Purdue even with one of the best RB in the country in Corum being on the shelf. Michigan wins but go Boilers!

RYAN ROBERTS, DIRECTOR OF RECRUITING

Prediction: Michigan 28, Purdue 17

Could Michigan be due for a letdown after a massive victory over Ohio State last week? Not with a playoff berth on the line.

The Wolverines will be without star running back Blake Corum but Junior running back Donovan Edwards looks to continue his breakout from last game. The Purdue defense is quietly a very solid group so expect the score to not get out of hand.

SEAN STIRES, STAFF WRITER

Prediction: Michigan 40, Purdue 24

It would be fitting if Michigan beat Ohio State only to lose to Purdue in the Big Ten title game, but it’s not going to happen.

IB STAFF STANDINGS

Bryan - 45-19

Vince - 40-24

Ryan - 38-26

Sean - 37-27

Shaun - 36-28

Andrew - 36-28

