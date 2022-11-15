Skip to main content

Boston College Depth Chart vs Notre Dame

Boston College has released its depth chart for its upcoming matchup against No. 18 Notre Dame

Notre Dame (7-3) hosts Boston College (3-7) this weekend in the latest installment of the "Holy War." The Irish are winners of four straight games, but the Eagles are coming off their biggest win of the season, a 21-20 victory at NC State, who was ranked 16th when the game was played.

Where: Notre Dame Stadium (South Bend, Ind.)
When: 2:30 PM ET
Network: NBC/Peacock
Line: Notre Dame -21.0, O/U 46

BOSTON COLLEGE OFFENSE

BC Offense

Fifth-year senior Phil Jurkovec is listed as the starting quarterback for the Eagles, but he did not play in the last two games after getting knocked out of the 13-3 loss to Connecticut. Redshirt freshman Emmett Morehead started in place of Jurkovec, and if the veteran signal caller can't play against Notre Dame you'll see Morehead once again be the starter.

Jurkovec transferred from Notre Dame, as did starting tight end George Takacs.

BOSTON COLLEGE DEFENSE

BC Defense

Boston College lists 17 freshmen or redshirt freshmen in the defensive two-deep.

