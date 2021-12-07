Brian Polian Leaves Notre Dame To Coach Special Teams At LSU

Notre Dame special teams coordinator Brian Polian will not return next year, according to a report from The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman.

Polian will head to LSU to work for former Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly in the same capacity.

Polian wants to become a head coach again, and he was reportedly a candidate for a job in the Patriot League. Polian was the head coach at Nevada from 2013-2016. Polian was an assistant under Charlie Weis from 2005 to 2009.

He spent two years at Stanford after Weis was fired and then a year at Texas A&M before getting the job at Nevada.

He returned to Notre Dame in 2017 to coach special teams.

Kelly singled out Polian as one of the coaches he was most thankful for during a pre-Thanksgiving press conference.

“Gosh, I would say, of all the coaches on a day-to-day basis, the one that probably makes my life the easiest is, I'm gonna go with Brian Polian,” Kelly said on November 22 during a preview for the Stanford game. “He makes my life the easiest because of special teams. It's so hard. It's a hard job. That's a lot of work. A lot of the little things on a day-to-day basis that go along with that. You got to take that whole group, O-linemen, D-lineman DBs, linebackers, that's a lot of work."

Kelly tried to lure current Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman to be his defensive coordinator, offensive coordinator Tommy Rees and defensive line coach Mike Elston but they opted to stay.

According to the Athletic, Kelly has also hired Jacob Flint as his new strength coach. Flint was the co-director of strength and conditioning at Notre Dame.

