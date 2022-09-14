California Depth Chart vs. Notre Dame
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish (0-2) will look to pick up their first win of the season on Saturday when the California Golden Bears (2-0) come to town. Justin Wilcox's squad is coming off a 20-14 win over UNLV and has won six of its last eight games.
Cal released its depth chart ahead of its matchup against Notre Dame.
CALIFORNIA OFFENSE
There is one familiar name on the depth chart, and that is quarterback Jack Plummer, who transferred to Berkeley from Purdue. Plummer started against the Fighting Irish last season, a game Notre Dame won 27-13.
Although not listed number one on the depth chart, true freshman running back Jaydn Ott has been Cal's best rusher so far this season, racking up 156 yards in just two games.
CALIFORNIA DEFENSE
Inside linebacker Jackson Sirmon is a transfer from Washington, and he's also the son of Cal defensive coordinator Peter Sirmon.
