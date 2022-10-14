Game Prediction: #3 Alabama Crimson Tide vs #6 Tennessee Volunteers

There is no doubt about what the biggest matchup of the weekend is, it's the battle between the #3 Alabama Crimson Tide (6-0) and the #6 Tennessee Volunteers (5-0).

Do we really know just how good these two teams are just yet? I'd contend the answer is no, as both have been a bit inconsistent. Alabama struggled to beat Texas and Texas A&M, while the Volunteers needed overtime to beat Pittsburgh and had a tough time putting Florida away.

But both teams have shown they know how to win, and Tennessee is coming off a destruction of LSU. We find out if Alabama still reigns supreme or if Tennessee is ready to kick down the door to the room that hosts the SEC's best teams.

This game is going to be epic, and IB is ready to make its predictions.

BRYAN DRISKELL, PUBLISHER

Prediction: Tennessee 38, Alabama 35

I've been back and forth on this game all weekend. One day I'm ready to pick Alabama as the winner, because I have a hard time betting against Nick Saban, Will Anderson and Bryce Young (assuming he plays). Simply put, these are not the games Alabama loses.

In the last five seasons the Tide are 6-2 in regular season/conference title game matchups between two Top 10 teams. One loss was to Joe Burrow and the other was to Auburn back in 2017. Tennessee hasn't won a game like this in a long time.

Other days I'm all about Tennessee and the reason is simple, it's quarterback Hendon Hooker. He wasn't all that sharp against LSU, but the veteran quarterback made the throws he needed to make. If Tennessee can protect him, and that's a big if, Hooker should have plenty of success against the Alabama defense.

If Bryce Young was fully healthy I might lean more towards the Tide, but even if he plays he won't be 100%. This is problematic against an improving Tennessee pass defense. That is the key for me, Hooker is healthy and Young is not. Both teams have run the ball well, but I have more faith in the Tennessee playmakers right now than I do Alabama's.

The Tide have played two good teams all year and they barely beat both of them. Although Tennessee didn't look sharp against Pittsburgh and Florida, it absolutely dominated LSU. That showed me something because it was clear the Volunteers weren't looking back the Tigers with Alabama on deck. That shows me program growth. Combine that with how impressed I am with Hooker and I see the Volunteers pulling off the upset and winning in a shootout.

Prediction: Alabama 27, Tennessee 24

Tennessee has a chance to really make some noise this week. The fact that they are ascending to a top six team in the middle of October is a testament to what they are doing and now they get the Crimson Tide at home. We will get a chance to see if the Vols are for real not only in the SEC but in the country. I like this Tennessee team and I think there is a great chance at an upset here, especially if Bryce Young is not available. In the end, Alabama is Alabama and I think they pull it out.

RYAN ROBERTS, DIRECTOR OF RECRUITING

Prediction: Alabama 38, Tennessee 34

With Bryce Young out against Texas A&M last week, the Alabama offense looked very different and somewhat limited in their close victory over the Aggies. It remains unsure whether Young will be available for Alabama but I’m leaning towards him playing in this very important football game.

Even with some limitations, that will be a huge boost for the Crimson Tide. From a talent perspective, Tennessee has begun to really cut the gap in this matchup and Josh Heupel has that program very confident behind the dynamic right arm of quarterback Hendon Hooker.

If Young plays, I still lean Alabama. If he doesn’t then this could be a massive victory for Tennessee. With my expectations for him to play, give me Alabama in a tight one.

SHAUN DAVIS, RECRUITING ANALYST

Prediction: Alabama 30, Tennessee 27

Weren’t we just here last December? Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide were coming off unimpressive wins against lesser teams and were put on life support going into the SEC Championship Game. Now, Bryce Young is injured and the lackluster win over a struggling Texas A&M team has everyone thinking they’re a wounded team. These are the moments Saban loves as a head coach and his teams respond the right way most of the time. Honestly, the pressure is on Josh Heupel and the Vols to win a game that most expect them to win considering the circumstances.

SEAN STIRES, STAFF WRITER

Prediction: Tennessee 28, Alabama 24 / Alabama 35, Tennessee 28 (Sean cheated!)

This game comes down to one thing and one thing only: Will Bryce Young play for Alabama? Jalen Milroe was competent last week in the narrow win over Texas A&M, but competent won’t cut it against Tennessee. So, here are my picks for this game:

With Bryce Young - Alabama wins 35-28

Without Bryce Young – Tennessee wins 28-24

ANDREW McDONOUGH, IB CONTRIBUTOR

Prediction: Alabama 38, Tennessee 37

The advanced stats favor Tennessee. The eye test favors Tennessee. The game day atmosphere favors Tennessee. But - I learned never to bet against Nick Saban, especially in SEC play, where he carries a 106-16 career mark coming into the game, despite playing annually in arguably the toughest division of any conference in the nation.

With Bryce Young expected to return to helm the Crimson Tide offense, Alabama will be able to match the Volunteers big play for big play, and with the game on the line, Alabama will have the best player on the field in DE Will Anderson. The Volunteers will have the ball with a chance to win the game, but a late strip sack by Anderson keeps Alabama's undefeated season alive.

Bryan Driskell - 24-4

Vince DeDario - 22-6

Ryan Roberts - 22-6

Shaun Davis - 20-8

Sean Stires - 19-9

Andrew McDonough - 18-10

