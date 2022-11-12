Game Prediction: #15 North Carolina Tar Heels at Wake Forest Demon Deacons

Over the last two seasons the battle between North Carolina and Wake Forest has been one of the more entertaining - and high scoring - games in all of college football. Both games were won by the Tar Heels, who beat the Deacons 59-53 in 2020 and 58-55 in last season's thriller.



The rivalry goes into its latest installment with a lot on the line. North Carolina is looking to take a big step closer to clinching the Coastal crown and Wake Forest is trying to salvage its season after dropping back-to-back games.

Where: Truist Field (Winston-Salem, N.C.)

When: 7:30 PM ET

Network: ESPN2

Line: Wake -4.0, O/U 77

IB has broken down the game and is ready to make predictions.

BRYAN DRISKELL, PUBLISHER

Prediction: Wake Forest 44, North Carolina 37

I am picking the Deacons here but not with a great deal of confidence after watching them the last two weeks. It's not their play that has me concerned about my prediction, it's more about not knowing where their psyche is after the turnover fest that led to the last two losses.

These are two very similar teams. Neither team runs the ball effectively, both have very productive quarterbacks and talented wide receivers, and neither team is very good on defense. North Carolina is the hotter team, having won five straight games since its home loss to Notre Dame. Wake Forest is a wounded team that is either going to fold, or it will bounce back and get back on track on its home turf.

Veteran Sam Hartman has been a turnover machine the last two games, but I predict he bounces back against a Tar Heel defense that struggles against good pass attacks. Wake Forest has a deep and talented group of pass catchers, and I expect that combination to carry the day.

If North Carolina can get back to running the ball to people not named Drake Maye it could pull off the victory, as it would take some pressure off their super talented signal caller.

RYAN ROBERTS, RECRUITING DIRECTOR

Prediction: North Carolina 42, Wake Forest 31

These are two teams that are heading in very different directions. Quarterback Drake Maye has been a revelation for the team, bringing big plays ability in the pass and run game.

Wake Forest signal caller Sam Hartman has been extremely disappointing over the last two weeks and it’ll be hard to beg against the Tar Heels in a shootout. Look for Josh Downs to continue his tear.

Prediction: North Carolina 45, Wake Forest 42

Wake Forest has hit the skids the past couple weeks losing their last two as favorites. Now they take on the underdog role. Can they stop Drake Maye and the high powered UNC offense? Can UNC stop the delayed mesh that has made Wake successful in the first half of the season? I think the UNC defense has improved enough to slow down the Wake offense and I know the UNC offense is good enough to score on the Wake defense. I think this is going to be a shoot out. One of those last teams to have the ball type of games.

SHAUN DAVIS, RECRUITING ANALYST

Prediction: North Carolina 27, Wake Forest 23

I’m a huge fan of Tar Heel quarterback Drake Maye, and this game will sport two good signal callers in the ACC. Maye and the Tar Heels continue their march to the ACC Championship Game without slipping up in Winston-Salem.

SEAN STIRES, STAFF WRITER

Prediction: North Carolina 42, Wake Forest 35

It's hard to believe, but nearly two months after Notre Dame won 45-32 in Chapel Hill, that remains North Carolina’s only loss. Wake will be their best opponent since that game, but a win helps inch the Tar Heels closer to an ACC title game showdown with Clemson and a shot at a New Year’s Six bowl. Wake will challenge UNC’s 119th ranked pass defense.

ANDREW McDONOUGH, IB CONTRIBUTOR

Prediction: North Carolina 52, Wake Forest 45

The wheels have fallen off for Wake Forest in back-to-back sloppy losses against Louisville and NC State and things don't get any easier with 8-1 North Carolina coming to town. This matchup of the ACC's two highest scoring offenses (and 11th and 14th ranked defenses) will feature plenty of points, and in a high-scoring game where defenses struggle to get stops, any scoreless possession will come back to bite, and that favors North Carolina.

Wake Forest's season has come off the rails as the Demon Deacons have caught the turnover bug - 11 in the past 2 games - and the Deacons will give away a couple possessions and fall short against Drake Maye and the Heels.

IB STAFF STANDINGS

Bryan - 37-10

Ryan - 32-15

Vince - 30-17

Shaun - 29-18

Sean - 27-20

Andrew - 26-21

