Game Prediction: #3 Ohio State Buckeyes vs Wisconsin Badgers

Some of the shine came off this matchup when Wisconsin (2-1) lost to Washington State at home two weeks ago, but the matchup with the 3rd-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes is still a big one for the Badgers.

Beat Ohio State and people forget about the loss to the Cougars. Lose to the Buckeyes and Wisconsin is 2-2 and rumbling about the job Paul Chryst is doing grows louder.

For Ohio State, this is yet another step towards getting back to the top of the Big Ten and getting back to the College Football Playoff.

BRYAN DRISKELL, PUBLISHER

Prediction: Ohio State 34, Wisconsin 10

Wisconsin's defense is really, really good and Jim Leonard has done a tremendous job on that side of the ball. The problem for the Badgers, however, is they really aren't that good offensively. Their stats this year are padded by two blow out wins over Illinois State and New Mexico State.

In the only game against a Power 5 opponent the Badgers were held to 14 points and just 3.95 yards per carry on the ground. Seeing Wisconsin go into Columbus and all of a sudden find a potent offense is something I do not expect, which is disappointing because a competent offense with this Leonard defense would be really, really fun to watch.

Ohio State had its woes on offense in the season opening win over Notre Dame, but that's a really good defense and the Buckeyes wore Notre Dame down late. Wisconsin doesn't have the speed that Notre Dame does, and their offense hasn't been much better against Power 5 opponents.

The Buckeyes will roll in this one.

Prediction: Ohio State 42, Wisconsin 10

The Buckeyes are favored pretty highly to take this one in the Big Ten opener for both teams. The fact that it is a home game for OSU also increases the odds that they take this one at a wide margin. I have tried to look at this from every angle to see a route for the Badgers to win this game and I am just not seeing the path. I think the odds makers have it at about a 17 point spread and I think it should be higher than that. Personally, I think this one is over at half time and the OSU offense will have a day against the Badger D.

SHAUN DAVIS, RECRUITING ANALYST

Prediction: Ohio State 35, Wisconsin 17

It’s amazing how explosive the Ohio State offense looks as it gets further away from the Notre Dame defense. Jim Leonard will have a scheme ready to try and control CJ Stroud and the Buckeyes wide receivers, but he’s going to need some help from a Badgers’ offense that continues to run in mud going back to last season. The lack offense will eventually wear the Badgers’ defense down and Ohio State should own the second half.

RYAN ROBERTS, DIRECTOR OF RECRUITING

Prediction: Ohio State 35, Wisconsin 13

There is a lot to like about Wisconsin. They have their typical talented offensive line, on top of one of the premier running backs in all of college football in Braelon Allen. Their defense is also rock solid as it usually is. They just don’t have the passing attack to stick with Ohio State for four quarters. The game is competitive early on but ultimately Buckeye quarterback CJ Stroud and their offensive firepower are just way too much.

SEAN STIRES, STAFF WRITER

Prediction: Ohio State 38, Wisconsin 17

Since beating Notre Dame in week one, Ohio State has gone on to pound Arkansas State and Toledo by a combined 122-33 over the last two weeks. CJ Stroud threw six touchdown passes with no interceptions in those games, while the running game has taken off as well. Miyan Williams and TreVeyon Henderson have already combined for 404 yards on the ground. They'll have a tougher task against a Wisconsin team that’s only allowing 8.0 points a game, but the offense only scored 14 points in a loss to Washington State.

ANDREW MCDONOUGH

Prediction: Ohio State 48, Wisconsin 17

The Buckeyes exploded for 77 points last week against Toledo, and after struggling against Notre Dame and in a sluggish first half against Arkansas State, their powerful offense appears to have kicked into gear. Wisconsin is allowing only 8 PPG, but the schedule hasn't been tough, with easy wins over Illinois State and New Mexico State sandwiching a puzzling loss to Washington State.

Key for the Badger defense has been forcing turnovers - they are second in the nation with 7 interceptions - but they will not have that same success against Ohio State. The Badgers will have to throw to win, and are 0-7 when Graham Mertz throws at least 24 passes. Make it 0-8.

Bryan - 10-4

Vince - 10-4

Shaun - 9-5

Sean - 9-5

Ryan - 9-5

Andrew - 7-7

