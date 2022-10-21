Texas vs Oklahoma State: Game Prediction, Preview

Arguably no conference has had more big games week after week than the Big 12, and week eight is no different. There's a huge battle between #17 Kansas State and #8 TCU, but the game IB has its eye on is the matchup between the #11 Oklahoma State Cowboys (5-1) and the #20 Texas Longhorns.

Where: Boone Pickens Stadium (Stillwater, Okla.)

When: 3:30 PM ET

TV: ABC

Line: Texas -6.0, O/U 60.5

Both teams enter this matchup with one conference loss, which means the winner stays in the Big 12 title race and the loser falls behind the top contenders. Oklahoma State blew a 27-13 third quarter lead and lost in overtime to TCU. Texas has just one loss without quarterback Quinn Ewers, and that was a 20-19 loss to Alabama.

Oklahoma State needs to bounce back, and there will likely be a sense of disrespect due to the Cowboys being a six-point dog at home to the two-loss Longhorns. Texas is coming off a sloppy 24-21 over Iowa State, but that was likely a bit of an emotional let down game after the prior week's 49-0 blasting of rival Oklahoma.

Here are the IB staff predictions.

BRYAN DRISKELL, PUBLISHER

Prediction: Oklahoma State 38, Texas 31

For me this game is about whether or not Oklahoma State can emotionally and mentally bounce back from its devastating loss to TCU. The Cowboys controlled so much of that game, but it couldn't finish the Horned Frogs off.

It's been strange watching Oklahoma State go from being an all-offense-no-defense team for so many years, to being a great defensive team in 2021, to back to being a weak defense team in 2022. That is what did the Cowboys in against TCU. Oklahoma State simply could not stop the the TCU offense, especially it's pass game, and that will be the danger against Texas as well.

Quarterback Quinn Ewers and wide receiver Xavier Worthy fuel a dangerous Texas pass attack. Texas finally has finally got its run game going in the last two wins, but Oklahoma State has been solid against the run most of the season (TCU was the exception). I predict the Cowboys will be able to do enough to slow down the Texas run game and force them to the air more, and they will make enough stops to win the game.

I expect a shootout, but at the end of the day I am going with the home team and a bounce back game from Spencers Sanders, assuming he plays. If Sanders isn't able to play then this pick is likely going to look really bad.

Prediction: Texas 34, Oklahoma State 27

The Texas Longhorns are back! At least that is what Texas fans are hoping in this new era of Longhorn football. Texas travels north to Oklahoma to take on the Cowboys of Oklahoma State who have been playing well as of late. They really took that win over Notre Dame in the Fiesta Bowl and just exploded into 2022. I have some ground to make up on Bryan so I am going to take the upset here and I am going to take Texas and the NIL king, Quinn Ewers.

RYAN ROBERTS, DIRECTOR OF RECRUITING

Prediction: Texas 37, Oklahoma State 35

This is a tough game to predict. Oklahoma State had been playing very quality football and should be playing a little angry after a tough loss to TCU last week. Quarterback Spencer Sanders is playing much more consistent football and defensively, they bring a really nice pass rush to the table.

For Texas, things have begun to click since Quinn Ewers has returned from injury. They are an explosive offense that can create a variety of big plays with running back Bijan Robinson and wide receiver Xavier Worthy. I think they make just one to two big plays to steal this one.

SHAUN DAVIS, RECRUITING ANALYST

Prediction: Texas 41, Oklahoma State 35

Texas has been one of the most exciting and confusing teams in college football this year. The Longhorns have played solid football for the most part with an impressive loss to Alabama and a disappointing loss to Texas Tech. They controlled most of the game in both losses and the return of Quinn Ewers seems to have settle them down a bit. Oklahoma State let one slip away against TCU, and they should be motivated at home against a game opponent. The Longhorns have played better defense over this season and that may be the difference.

ANDREW MCDONOUGH, IB CONTRIBUTOR

Prediction: Texas 38, Oklahoma State 35

We'll find out whether Texas is really back on Saturday in Stillwater, and after so many false starts over the past decade and a half, this Horns team has the look of 2016 USC, a team that started slow but was one of the best in the country by the end of the season. With Quinn Ewers healthy to go along with a plethora of weapons headlined by Bijan Robinson and Xavier Worthy, Texas will have no trouble moving the ball against an Oklahoma State defense that gives up 27.8 PPG.

Spencer Sanders and the Oklahoma State offense are explosive as well - and the atmosphere at T. Boone Pickens Stadium can't be dismissed as a factor against a young Texas team, but sometimes you just need to ride the hot hand. Burnt orange over regular orange in a shootout.

SEAN STIRES, STAFF WRITER

Prediction: Texas 35, Oklahoma State 28

Texas QB Quinn Ewers has thrown seven touchdown passes since returning from injury two weeks ago, while Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders injured his shoulder in last week’s OT loss to TCU. Expect some points, but Texas is the better defensive team.

IB STAFF STANDINGS

Bryan - 27-6

Vince - 24-9

Ryan - 23-10

Shaun - 22-11

Andrew - 21-12

Sean - 21-12

