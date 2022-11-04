Game Prediction: #1 Tennessee Volunteers at #3 Georgia Bulldogs

The biggest game of the weekend is the titanic matchup between the top-ranked Tennessee Volunteers (8-0) and the defending national champion Georgia Bulldogs (8-0). This is a battle for the SEC East crown, and the winner puts itself in great position to earn a College Football Playoff berth, and the loser will need some help to get in.

The stakes are huge!

Where: Sanford Stadium (Athens, Ga.)

When: 3:30 PM ET

Network: CBS

Line: Georgia -8.0, O/U 67

IB has predictions for this classic matchup.

BRYAN DRISKELL, PUBLISHER

Advantage: Tennessee 37, Georgia 28

I'm either going to look really smart or really dumb with this prediction, but I really have a feeling Tennessee is going to control this matchup. I'm not one of those team of destiny folks, this game is about matchups, and I like Tennessee's matchups.

Georgia hasn't faced many teams that can throw the ball effectively and protect the passer, but Tennessee can do both. Quarterback Hendon Hooker has been white hot all season, and I think that continues against the Bulldogs. The combination of Jalin Hyatt and Cedric Tillman will make life tough for Georgia. On the other side, Tennessee's defense can be vulnerable to the pass game, and that will keep the Bulldogs in the game, but ultimately Stetson Bennett outplaying Hooker just isn't something I'm willing to predict.

If I'm wrong it will be because Tennessee gets overwhelmed by the moment and Georgia's physicality is too much. The Bulldogs aren't a great pass rushing team, and with Nolan Smith out that drags them down even more, but if they can figure out ways to get to Hooker with some regularity and control the clock with the run game and tight ends, Georgia will get the win.

Advantage: Tennessee 38, Georgia 35

This is Tennessee's biggest test to date and they get to do it with a #1 ranking to test out. I think they deserve to be the #1 team in the country and they have played that way this year. This is going to come down to the Vols offense vs the Bulldogs defense. I think Tennessee can big play Georgia in this one and it should be a fun game to watch!

RYAN ROBERTS, DIRECTOR OF RECRUITING

Advantage: Georgia 31, Tennessee 28

This is a tough matchup to predict. Tennessee is playing at an extremely high level, and has so far answered every question with flying colors. They are led by Heisman trophy front runner Hendon Hooker and a dynamic passing attack.

The defending National Champions have been a bit up and down so far. It has become a consistent formula for Georgia to wear down on opponents, boasting a fantastic defense and physical offensive line. That element is why I’m giving the slight edge to Georgia.

The Tennessee defense has been good in spurts but it is not the most physical front on either side of the football. Georgia should be able to exert their will.

SHAUN DAVIS, RECRUITING ANALYST

Advantage: Georgia 34, Tennessee 27

The Bulldogs went through the motions against Kent State and Missouri, but you must give respect to a team that ripped through Oregon 49-3 to start the season. It’s like they’ve been building for this, and now it’s time to play again. Tennessee can score at will, but the Bulldogs’ secondary is a little better than Alabama’s. The loss of Nolan Smith will hurt, but the depth of Kirby Smart’s defense should be able to cover up for it. The running game should help take some pressure off the Georgia defense in this one.

SEAN STIRES, STAFF WRITER

Advantage: Tennessee 31, Georgia 27

It’s Georgia’s No. 1 defense in the SEC vs Tennessee’s No. 1 offense. Georgia’s only been tested once this season and it was in a narrow 26-22 win at Missouri of all teams. Tennessee’s already beaten then No. 3 Alabama and now the Vols will try to hand Georgia its regular season loss in two full calendar years.

ANDREW McDONOUGH, IB CONTRIBUTOR

Advantage: Georgia 34, Tennessee 27

Georgia and Tennessee meet for the game of the year to this point in college football on Saturday in Athens. This game matches up strength on strength, as the nation's top scoring offense meets the nation's #2 scoring defense. In a tense, back-and-forth struggle, the difference in this game is the matchup between Georgia's offense and Tennessee's defense.

Georgia's offense has flown under the radar this season, but the Dawgs average 41.8 PPG and 530.1 YPG behind the steady leadership of QB Stetson Bennett. We know this moment won't be too big for Georgia, and I expect Georgia to be able to score against Tennessee's defense, which ranks 10th in the SEC. As long as the Bulldog defense can limit big plays and force Tennessee to drive the ball, Georgia will pull this one out in front of a raucous crowd.

