Game Prediction: #21 Wake Forest Demon Deacons at #22 NC State Wolfpack

One of four matchups this weekend between a pair of ranked teams is happening in North Carolina this weekend, with the No. 21 Wake Forest Demon Deacons (6-2) taking on the No. 22 NC State Wolfpack (6-2). Wake Forest is coming off a brutal loss to Louisville while the Wolfpack had a come-from-behind win over Virginia Tech.

The winner stays in the mix for the Atlantic crown, the loser is out. There is plenty at stake.

Where: Carter-Finley Stadium (Raleigh, N.C.)

When: 8:00 PM ET

Network: ACC Network

Line: Wake Forest -4.0, O/U 54

Here are the staff predictions for this contest.

BRYAN DRISKELL, PUBLISHER

Advantage: Wake Forest 34, NC State 17

I'm very intrigued by this matchup for a number of reasons, but the first thing that I want to see is how Wake Forest bounces back from its brutal loss to Louisville. The Deacons went into the third quarter with a 14-13 lead, but by the end of the third quarter it was 48-14 Louisville after Wake Forest committed six turnovers. Two of those picks were taken back by touchdowns.

How does Wake Forest bounce back from that mentally, that's my biggest question. If they bounce back well and their experience comes through I think Wake Forest wins this one, convincingly. NC State has a really salty defense, but their offense is really below standard. If Wake Forest plays clean, which they had in the seven games prior to the Louisville contest (just five turnovers in the first seven games), NC State will have a tough time scoring enough to win even if their defense plays well.

I expect the game to be close early, but veteran Sam Hartman will rally the troops and make the plays he needs in the second half to pull out the bounce back victory.

Advantage: NC State 21, Wake Forest 20

Wake Forest is trying to bounce back from a tough loss to Louisville last week. It doesn't get any easier as they travel to NC State. Even though NC State is ranked #22 they still do not have that signature win on the season. This is a great chance for them to get that and they get that shot at home. I think they get it done but they will keep it close as they have for most of their wins this season.

RYAN ROBERTS, DIRECTOR OF RECRUITING

Advantage: Wake Forest 37, NC State 28

NC State is really struggling offensively without quarterback Devin Leary. They still have a good defense, so they will be able to stay in it for awhile.

Ultimately Wake Forest just has a bit too much offensive firepower. I expect a bounce back performance from Sam Hartman and a massive victory on the road. The Demon Deacon wide receivers will be difficult to counteract.

SHAUN DAVIS, RECRUITING ANALYST

Advantage: Wake Forest 27, NC State 17

The Wolfpack will roll out its third different quarterback of the season in MJ Morris this weekend. In its last game, a win against Virginia Tech, NC State scored its first touchdown since star QB Devin Leary went down. Even with the Demon Deacons coming off a beat down at the hands of Louisville, they should have more than enough firepower to win this one.

SEAN STIRES, STAFF WRITER

Advantage: Wake Forest 34, NC State 24

This is about as evenly matched a game as you’ll find. Wake has too much offense for NC State though.

ANDREW McDONOUGH, IB CONTRIBUTOR

Advantage: Wake Forest 28, NC State 17

In the two games since QB Devin Leary was lost for the season with a torn pectoral, the NC State offense has struggled to find any consistency, losing 24-9 at Syracuse and then squeaking by a bad Virginia Tech team 22-21 at home. The Wolfpack are at home again this weekend against an experienced Wake Forest team that had one of the most bizarre second halves in recent college football history last weekend at Louisville - turning the ball over 8 times, flipping a 14-13 lead into a 48-14 deficit in just a single quarter.

The Demon Deacons will come out ready to turn the page and move past that performance, and though I expect the NC State defense to have some success at limiting big plays, without a consistent offensive threat, Wake Forest will eventually wear them down and pull this one out in the second half.

IB STAFF STANDINGS

Bryan - 36-6

Vince - 29-13

Ryan - 29-13

Shaun - 27-15

Andrew - 26-16

Sean - 26-16

