Score Predictions: #22 Penn State vs Auburn

Penn State (2-0) and Auburn (2-0) are both undefeated heading into this matchup, which the Nittany Lions won at home a season ago. The Tigers will look to payback, and neither team has looked overly sharp while jumping out to unblemished records.

Adding to the intriguing to this matchup is the Big Ten vs. SEC nature, and bragging rights are on the line to a degree. IB has broken down this matchup and is ready to make predictions.

BRYAN DRISKELL, PUBLISHER

Prediction: Auburn 24, Penn State 20

This is probably the toughest game I've had to predict this season, as neither team has impressed me so far. Auburn's 24-16 win over San Jose State gave me pause, and if the Tigers looked better in that win I would have had an easier time going with them. At least Penn State has a road win over Purdue, while Auburn has defeated Mercer and San Jose State.

Having said that, I like this matchup for Auburn in several ways. For one, I think Penn State could have a tough time establishing its ground attack against Auburn, who have dominated Mercer and San Jose State. Yes, I realize neither of those teams are Penn State, but I've been impressed with that part of their game and Penn State's ground attack did not look good, at all, against Purdue.

It's hard to know just how good Auburn's ground attack considering the quality of the opposition, but it's enough to get the job done against Penn State. I mean, the Auburn pass attack can't be that bad again, can it? If it is my prediction is going to look really, really bad. But I'm going with the Auburn ground attack at home for the win.

SHAUN DAVIS, RECRUITING ANALYST

Prediction: Penn State 27, Auburn 17

I expect this to be a relatively low scoring game until the fourth quarter, when Penn State adds on to a slim lead. I don’t believe in TJ Finley to match Sean Clifford and the Auburn depth will be tested by a rejuvenated Nittany Lion rush attack behind freshman running back Nick Singleton. The secondary that held up just enough against Purdue will be solid, Sean Clifford will come up with the third down throws needed to keep moving, and James Franklin and the Big Ten will get out with a strong, tough win that will come down to the final moments.

SEAN STIRES, STAFF WRITER

Prediction: Penn State 21, Auburn 17

Penn State running back Nicholas Singleton’s 210 rushing yards are impressive enough, but he’s also averaging 10.5 yards per carry. Auburn’s only allowed 128 yards and a 2.1 per carry average, but it’s against Mercer and San Jose State. Look for Penn State to win a grinder.

RYAN ROBERTS, DIRECTOR OF RECRUITING

Prediction: Penn State 27, Auburn 17

Penn State is a frustrating team. One week they look very good, the next week they are squeaking out a tight victory against an inferior opponent. Auburn is just in such a tough spot. They are lacking talent in a few key spots.

ANDREW MCDONOUGH, IB CONTRIBUTOR

Prediction: Penn State 21, Auburn 20

These two teams played a great game last season in Happy Valley, with the Nittany Lions prevailing 28-20, I expect another nail-biter Saturday on the Plains. After a close win over San Jose State last weekend, Bryan Harsin could really use a win (over a Big Ten team no less) to shore up some booster support before heading into what figures to be a rough season for the Tigers in the SEC West. His team will come up just short in a matchup that - like so many others - comes down to QB play.

Auburn's defense is legit, giving up only 300 yards per game, but the Nittany Lions defense, which already passed a major test on the road against Purdue, will shut down the Tiger offense and buy the Penn State offense time. Ultimately, Sean Clifford will make more plays than TJ Finley, especially in the red zone, which will wind up being the difference in the game.

IB STAFF PREDICTION STANDINGS

Bryan - 6-3

Shaun - 6-3

Vince - 6-3

Sean - 5-4

Ryan - 5-4

Andrew - 4-5

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2022 Roster

Notre Dame 2022 Schedule

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Offense

Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Defense

Notre Dame 2023 Scholarship Offers

Notre Dame 2024 Scholarship Offers



Ranking The 2022 Signees - Offense

Ranking The 2022 Signees - Defense

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Follow me on Gettr: @IrishBreakdown

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter