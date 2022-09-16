Score Predictions: #11 Michigan State vs Washington

One of the more intriguing matchups of the weekend is the No. 11 Michigan State Spartans (2-0) heading out west to take on the Washington Huskies (2-0). Neither team has been tested yet, but both have earned convincing victories.

Michigan State will try to keep rolling under Mel Tucker while Washington will look to get a much needed marquee win under first-year head coach Kalen DeBoer. IB has broken down the matchup and now it's time to make our predictions.

BRYAN DRISKELL, PUBLISHER

Prediction: Washington 38, Michigan State 33

I'm going out on a limb here but I really like what I've seen from Washington so far and the Spartans haven't impressed me as much. Neither team has played much in terms of quality competition, but Washington's offense looks re-energized under DeBoer. I have no idea if quarterback Michael Penix can stay healthy all season, but here's what I do know, when he is playing for DeBoer he looks very impressive. We saw it in 2019 and he's thrown for 682 yards in the first two games of this season.

Penix also has impressive weapons to throw to, with Jalen McMillan and Rome Odunze forming one of the better pass catching tandems that Michigan State will face this season, and Giles Jackson hauled in eight catches for 105 yards last week with Odunze out of the lineup. Michigan State's pass defense is better statistically than it was a season ago when it ranked dead last in yards allowed, but they will struggle against the Husky offense.

Michigan State has one of the better running back depth charts in the country with Jalen Berger, Jerek Broussard and Elijah Collins. They will keep the Spartans in this game and you can expect Peyton Thorne to hit a couple of deep shots, but I don't think it will be enough.

SHAUN DAVIS, RECRUITING ANALYST

Prediction: Washington 27, Michigan State 24

Michigan State wants to run the ball and play physical defense. This means Jalen Berger will be called upon to tote the rock and control the tempo and pace for Mel Tucker’s squad. Michael Penix has been terrific and should be familiar with the Spartans from his days in the Big Ten. The Husky defense seems to be returning to its familiar form and the home field should be a factor early in this matchup.

SEAN STIRES, STAFF WRITER

Prediction: Michigan State 34, Washington 28

Sparty has outscored two MAC opponents by a combined 87-13 to open the season. Former Indiana quarterback already has six touchdown passes for Washington, but MSU has two running backs who have combined for 362 of the team’s 457 rushing yards. That ground game and Michigan State’s defense will travel.

RYAN ROBERTS, DIRECTOR OF RECRUITING

Prediction: Washington 24, Michigan State 21

Michigan State is in a good place, and trending in a great direction under Mel Tucker. Washington just looks like a completely different player under Kalen DeBoer so far this season. This is the upset of the week. The Huskies have things trending in the right direction.

ANDREW MCDONOUGH, IB CONTRIBUTOR

Prediction: Washington 33, Michigan State 30

We don't know much about these two teams so far this year. Michigan State coasted to easy victories over Western Michigan and Akron, while Washington cruised to wins over Kent State and Portland State. Each of these teams' fast starts have been driven by transfers. Wisconsin transfer Jalen Berger has stepped in seamlessly for Kenneth Walker III for the Spartans at running back, averaging 113.5 YPG, while Indiana transfer Michael Penix Jr. has reunited with new Husky head coach Kalen DeBoer (his former offensive coordinator) and put up 341 YPG through the air to go with 6 TDs.

Expect each team to move the ball on the opposing defense in a close game that comes down to turnovers, which gives the edge to Washington. Spartan QB Payton Thorne has already tossed 3 interceptions this season against far lesser competition, and this Washington secondary already has 3 picks in the first two games. That will be the difference on Saturday in Seattle.

IB STAFF PREDICTION STANDINGS

Bryan - 6-3

Shaun - 6-3

Vince - 6-3

Sean - 5-4

Ryan - 5-4

Andrew - 4-5

