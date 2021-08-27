Cover Three: Season Win Total Bets

The college football season kicks off on Saturday with week zero games! That means there is still time to get some action on season win totals! Here’s what I would do for the top programs. Remember, the win totals are for the regular season only, and totals are via MGM Sportsbook.

Notre Dame (8.5)

The Fighting Irish have a new quarterback and new defensive coordinator, but the stabilizing factor will be the rest of the returning talent on the field, including a defensive line that may well be one of the best in the nation. The consistency that Brian Kelly has established in South Bend can’t be ignored and Jack Coan should reap the benefits of that winning culture.

Cover 3 pick: Over

Alabama (11.5)

The Crimson Tide have rarely lost more than one game per season under Nick Saban, and that’s including the postseason. In the last five seasons, Alabama has only lost three regular season games. Three difficult road contests against Florida, Texas A&M and Auburn are a challenge, but the Tide haven’t been a road underdog since Georgia in 2015. Even with a new young field general in Bryce Young, one would be foolish to bet against them continuing their regular season trend.

Cover 3 Pick: Over

Clemson (11.5)

Clemson replaces Trevor Lawrence with sophomore DJ Uiagaleilei and his performance against Notre Dame on the road last year could be hint of things to come. This is an extremely tough bet as things could be over with an opening game loss versus Georgia. The spotty ACC slate coupled with an incredibly talented Tigers defense may have most thinking about taking the over. If you lean that way, take Georgia on the money line (+155) in week 1.

Cover 3 Pick: Under

Oklahoma (11)

Spencer Rattler has everything you need and more at the quarterback position. The projected NFL first round pick will have a plethora of weapons to choose from as Lincoln Riley fields what may be his best offense ever at Oklahoma. The season will be emotional and hostile in the Big 12 for many reasons amidst the Sooners soon to be exit to the Southeastern Conference, and the Sooners would be lucky to avoid all of the landmines.

Cover 3 Pick: Push

Ohio State (11)

No one has dominated their conference on the field and in recruiting like Ryan Day, and once again, he has an incredible arsenal of offensive weapons that can’t be matched by anyone in the Big Ten. This bet comes down to the Buckeyes’ quarterback position, and CJ Stroud will be the guy with his finger on the trigger week 1 versus Minnesota. Oregon invading Columbus in week 2 should be an incredible challenge on both sides of the ball, but the Buckeyes are 29-1as a home favorite and 16-4 in non-conference since 2017. As far as the Big Ten schedule, Indiana will look to duplicate last year’s performance and the Buckeyes’ get their other tough opponents in Columbus.

Cover 3 Pick: Over

Georgia (10.5)

This is simple! See Clemson’s analysis. JT Daniels looks to manifest the promise he entered college football with at USC between the hedges, and a stingy Bulldogs defense and bruising running game should alleviate some of the pressure. However, contests against Clemson, Alabama and Florida should diminish any ove one might have for UGA. No treats here.

Cover 3 Pick: Under

Cincinnati (10)

Win the state of Indiana! If you believe the Bearcats’ mandate and their ability to split their matchups against Notre Dame and Indiana, then vote with confidence and cast your ballot for the over. A poor showing in the state of Indiana means an undefeated season in the AAC is a must.

Cover 3 Pick: Push

Texas A&M (9.5)

The Aggies are an ascending program that probably should receive royalties from the school in Austin for being their successful SEC forerunners. They should be favored in every game until Alabama visits College Station on October 9th for the marquee matchup. More than likely, they should recover from that game to sweep the month of November including big wins over Mississippi and LSU.

Cover 3 Pick: Over

Iowa State (9.5)

Iowa State has their highest AP preseason ranking ever under Matt Campbell’s leadership. Campbell is arguably one of the top five head coaches in college football, and the Cyclones are poised to touch down on the rest of the Big 12 conference. This is a tough call that may depend on their non-conference matchup against Iowa.

Cover 3 Pick: Over

North Carolina (9.5)

Sam Howell may be the number one overall pick next April in the NFL Draft, but he wants to lead the Tar Heels to an ACC championship game and a College Football Playoff berth before the hat/handshake combo. Mack Brown has recaptured his previous magic in Chapel Hill, and missing Clemson in the regular season should help matters. The Notre Dame game stands out as the most troublesome game on the schedule, but the biggest hurdle will be how the Tar Heels will replace almost 4300 yards of offense from departed NFL draft picks. With that being said, the schedule will allow for a couple of hiccups and Mack Brown’s team should be at their best come November.

Cover 3 Pick: Over

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2021 Roster

Notre Dame 2021 Schedule

Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Offense

Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Defense

2022 Big Board: Running Back

2022 Big Board: Slot Receivers

Notre Dame 2022 Scholarship Offers

Notre Dame 2022 Class Big Board

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content, our premium message board and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Subscribe to our Irish Breakdown Rumble channel

Follow me on Twitter: @SD2Mics

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter