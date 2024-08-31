Deuce Knight Steals the Show with Eye-Catching Towel in Senior Season Opener
Notre Dame has had its fair share of drama in recruiting in recent years but few have reached the levels of current quarterback commitment, Deuce Knight.
The four-star quarterback from Mississippi has been a Notre Dame verbal commitment for almost a year now, but each day that goes by that commitment seems to weaken a little more.
Knight officially started his high school senior season on Friday night as his George County (Mississippi) squad took on East Central.
Knight, who is a Notre Dame commitment but has an official visit scheduled for Auburn tomorrow, wasn't exactly showing off Fighting Irish colors Friday night. Instead, he took the field with an Auburn towel as part of his uniform.
Knight has been committed to Notre Dame since the week of the Ohio State game last year and was the most publicly vocal commitment in the class for the majority of that time - that is until the last month or so when he took an unexpected visit to Auburn and the tide of his recruitment seemingly turned.
There is nothing official as of now in regard to Knight flipping his commitment from Notre Dame but if you follow the visits and don't live in denial for a few seconds, it certainly appears iffy at very best for Marcus Freeman and the Fighting Irish.
There doesn't appear to be a whole lot Notre Dame can do here besides one obvious thing:
Go beat Texas A&M.
That likely wouldn't solve the Knight drama but there would be no better recruiting advertisement that Notre Dame could put out than walking into arguably the toughest place to play in the SEC and taking a victory back to South Bend.
